Chad Reuter Names ‘Ideal’ Picks For Steelers In First Two Rounds Of NFL Draft

Two positions the Pittsburgh Steelers need to address in the 2024 NFL Draft are wide receiver and offensive line. In NFL Media’s Chad Reuter’s exercise picking the ideal top two draft picks for each NFL team, he has the team addressing both those positions in the first two rounds, with the selection of versatile Duke OL Graham Barton in the first round and Texas WR Adonai Mitchell in the second round.

“Barton played left tackle the last three years for the Blue Devils, but his intelligence, athleticism and willingness to finish blocks should allow him to excel at center, where he started his true freshman season due to health issues along the O-line. Mitchell’s a raw route-runner and can take the top off the defense with his 4.33 40 speed. The Steelers have been drawn to talented pass catchers who are available a bit later than their potential would indicate, so this seems like an excellent fit,” Reuter wrote.

If the Steelers selected Barton in the first round, it likely would be to address the center position. However, his added versatility and ability to play tackle and guard is surely a plus for the Steelers. However, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic said that the Steelers probably don’t want to address center in the first round, but Barton could possibly be a fit at offensive tackle as well, and additionally a potential option at guard beyond 2024, with James Daniels a free agent after the 2024 season.

As for Mitchell, it feels highly unlikely that he lasts to No. 51 overall. The team did have him in for a pre-draft meeting and had a formal meeting with him at the Combine, so there’s certainly interest from Pittsburgh’s side. However, it would be a surprise if he slid all the way to No. 51 overall, even in a deep wide receiver class. Mitchell is a transfer from Georgia who had 55 receptions for 854 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Longhorns in 2023. He would be a home run pick in the second round, but it doesn’t seem feasible to count on him being around with that pick.

However, it’s a deep receiver class and the Steelers should be able to find a talented player who can come in and start immediately for the team in the second round. Even if it isn’t Mitchell, there won’t be a shortage of options for the Steelers if they want to take a receiver in the second round. Names like Malachi Corley and Troy Franklin could be options for the Steelers and seem more likely to be available than Franklin. The same goes for Washington WR Jalen McMillan, who Mel Kiper Jr. praised as someone that Mike Tomlin would love.

But addressing center and receiver with the first two picks is a path the Steelers could take, although it may be difficult to pass on an offensive tackle, especially in such a good class. But it just goes to show how many different avenues the Steelers have when it comes to filling the holes on their roster. It’ll be interesting to see what they do when the draft begins in less than two weeks.