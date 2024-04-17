CB Cory Trice Jr. Back On Field For Steelers Offseason Program

Want something super-positive related to the Pittsburgh Steelers on this Wednesday? If so, you should be happy to know that with the Steelers’ 2024 offseason program now underway that second-year CB Cory Trice Jr. is taking part in it in some capacity.
On Wednesday, the Steelers posted some photos and one of them included Trice taking part in some conditioning drills. See the shot of him below in the first of four photos below.
Trice, who was selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue, had his rookie season cut short during training camp last summer due to a torn ACL. That happened last August, and he was quickly placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list not too long after suffering the injury.
Despite being lost for his rookie season, Trice still attended some team meetings as the 2023 season progressed, according to defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
We have already had one previous update on Trice this offseason, and it was also positive.
“I saw Trice running sprints in January, so it seems like he’s progressing well,” Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported in late February. “I would imagine he’d be ready to participate in training camp if not OTAs.”
While Trice has had some injury concerns in the past as a college player, the hope is that he can stay healthy this summer and make the 53-man roster at least as a backup cornerback. He’s someone who might even help on special teams as well.
During his college career, Trice, who measured in at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at 6033, 205-pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms, registered 106 total tackles, five interceptions, four tackles for loss, and 15 passes defensed. Two of those five college interceptions he also returned for touchdowns.
The fact that Cory Trice Jr. is now ready to get back on the field for the start of the team’s offseason program will hopefully be followed up by him fully taking part in OTA practices later this summer. It will also be interesting to see if Trice is allowed to participate in the team’s annual rookie minicamp just a few more weeks from now, with him being sidelined his entire first NFL season.