Brandon Aiyuk Appears To Have Unfollowed 49ers On Social Media, Heating Up Trade Rumors

Just a few weeks ago, WR Brandon Aiyuk was the talk of the NFL world as he tweeted directly at Mike Tomlin in response to a photo that showed a striking resemblance between the two. There were already trade rumors circulating the media landscape about the Steelers possibly having interest in Aiyuk, but that tweet sent things into overdrive. All of that came to a halt when at the NFL Owner’s meeting in Orlando, 49ers GM John Lynch told the media that there was nothing going on there. Now, things could be picking back up as Aiyuk appears to have unfollowed the 49ers on social media, posted by Clayton Holloway on X.

Let the contract games begin. Brandon Aiyuk has unfollowed the #49ers on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hzVRLXRZeF — Clayton Holloway (@HollowayNFLN) April 12, 2024

Lynch also told the media that their goal remains to work out a long-term deal with Aiyuk, and even added some context on a conversation he had with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin where they joked about the rumors together.

On one hand, the Steelers are in need of a wide receiver after they traded away Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of free agency. On the other hand, it would be a huge investment and very outside-the-norm for the Steelers’ organization to make such a move. They would likely have to part ways with meaningful draft capital to get it done, and then they would have to turn around and sign him to a large extension.

The Steelers would have to free up cap space in order to accommodate Aiyuk. They are just $12,005,998 under the cap right now, according to our Dave Bryan’s latest cap update.

Opposite George Pickens, the Steelers have no clear starting option. Calvin Austin III has not proven he can handle a larger role yet, and the additions of Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson in free agency don’t move the needle either. The Steelers have shown their urgency all offseason, and with Russell Wilson under a one-year contract, they are more or less in win-now mode. Aiyuk would help win now, but it would be costly.

In 16 games last season, Aiyuk caught 75 passes on 105 targets for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has continued to get better in each of his first four seasons and the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last May as a result. Without long-term security on the option year, Aiyuk has been looking for a long-term extension. His unfollowing of the team on social media suggests the two sides may not be close.