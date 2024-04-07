Basic Instincts: Former Bears Exec Cites Issue That May Persist With Justin Fields

Trying to draft a franchise quarterback in the NFL is like trying to find a needle in a haystack while you’re blindfolded — with much higher stakes. It can make or break a team’s entire front office and coaching staff. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t at that point yet, and considering the Rooney family’s history of patience, it may never get to that point exactly. However, fans may never need to wonder about that if Justin Fields reaches his potential as a high-level player at the quarterback position. Although his situation is anything but clear.
Many analysts and decision makers considered Fields one of the top quarterback prospects going into the 2021 draft. This included the team that drafted him in the Chicago Bears. Clearly there was a lot to love about Fields, with his marvelous athleticism and incredible playmaking ability. Just as well, it seemed he was only scratching the surface of what he could truly become. Now though, it’s become clear that there was a disconnect between Fields and the Bears.
On a recent podcast with Pro Football Focus, Josh Lucas, the Bears’ director of player personnel from 2016-2021, spoke about the team’s pre-draft thoughts on Fields and how his issues then could still be affecting him now.
”Our main concern, I think, was, ‘Is this just a two-year starting quarterback in college that needs more time? He’s playing around phenomenal talent, offensive line and perimeter skill. He’s got more time to operate. Or is this like a lack of instinct?’ That was our big question, and after three years, I would say I think there’s a little bit of an instinct issue there,” Lucas said about Fields’ struggles with pressure and trusting what he’s seeing on the field. “It’s why I think the league just told you he’s views as a backup quarterback right now more than a starting quarterback. Tremendous person, I won’t bet against him having any success going forward.”
Very few people would be as familiar with Fields as a player than a member of the front office who scouted him closely and ultimately drafted him, so Lucas’ insight is important to take note of. He talks about how Fields’ biggest detriment is his inability to trust his eyes. Instead of pulling the trigger on a throw, Fields hesitates and holds on to the ball for a second longer than he needs to. In the NFL, that second lasts a lifetime. As Lucas explains, it leads to sacks and uneven play. That’s why fans will see games where Fields looks like a superstar, only for him to look like a below-average starter the next week.
For the Steelers, this can be looked at as the glass being half full or half empty. On one hand, Fields has moments where he looks incredible, and his issues can be fixed with the right coaching. On the other hand, he’s already been in the league for three years and these issues haven’t been corrected yet. That could be a sign that they aren’t fixable, and as of late, the Steelers don’t exactly have a great track record when it comes to providing stability and guidance for their quarterbacks. Hopefully, the combined leadership of Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith, as well as some mentorship from Russell Wilson, can finally unlock Fields.