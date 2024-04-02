2024 Draft IOL Prospects: Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) – Combine Edition

Today, I wanted to visualize some great data from Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) for the interior offensive line (IOL). Here is a link to Platte’s website in case you haven’t seen his work.

To qualify for a RAS score, a player must have a total of six recorded metrics from any of the following: Height, Weight, Forty-yard dash, Twenty-yard split, Ten-yard split, Bench Press, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, Short Shuttle, and 3-Cone. The player is then graded on each in comparison to the positional database since 1987 to get more of a feel of their size, speed, explosion, agility, and total value, giving context to the raw numbers.

The goal of the series is to provide the RAS from Platte, and visualize it to get a simultaneous view of all the players at their position that participated at the combine. Here are the players that qualified for a RAS (NOTE: Positions are grouped from the scouting combine results tracker compiled by Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora):

Right away we see a very deep and athletic position group, with 15 of the 30 IOL having 90-plus RAS, compared to just six players in my 2023 IOL RAS article.

Atop the 2024 list is TCU’s Brandon Coleman (9.98 RAS) with elite speed and explosion, good size, but no agility testing. Nice length too, with 34 5/8” arms and 10 3/4” hands.

Mason McCormick of South Dakota State (9.97 RAS) has elite speed, explosion, and agility, with good size. 33 7/8” arms and 10” hands.

USC’s Jarrett Kingston (9.94 RAS) has elite speed and explosion, okay size, and didn’t qualify for an agility grade (no three-cone, but elite shuttle time). 32 1/8” arms and 9 3/4” hands.

Dylan McMahon of North Carolina State (9.88 RAS) has elite explosion and agility, great speed, and okay size. Less length than Pittsburgh typically looks for at the position, with 31 3/4” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

Holy Cross’ C.J. Hanson (9.87 RAS) has elite speed and explosion, okay size, but no agility testing. 32 3/8” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

Beaux Limmer of Arkansas (9.83 RAS) has elite explosion and agility, great speed, and okay size. Lacks ideal arm length (31 7/8”), and 9 1/2” hands.

Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini (9.79 RAS) has elite speed, explosion, and agility, and okay size. 10” hands, but only 31 1/2” arms.

Christian Mahogany of Boston College (9.65 RAS) has elite explosion, great speed and agility, and okay size. 33 1/2” arms and 10 1/2” hands.

Duke’s Jacob Monk (9.56 RAS) has great speed and explosion, good size, but no agility testing. 32 3/8” arms and 10” hands.

Nick Gargiulo of South Carolina (9.39 RAS) has elite size, great agility, with good speed and explosion. 33 7/8” arms and 10 3/8” hands.

Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe (9.3 RAS) has elite speed and agility, with good size and explosion. Short 31 1/2” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Jalen Sundell of North Dakota State (9.28 RAS) has great speed and explosion, with good size and agility. 33 1/8” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Michigan’s Trevor Keegan (9.22 RAS) has great explosion, with good size, speed, and agility. 32 3/8” arms and 10” hands.

Kingsley Eguakun of Florida (9.12 RAS) has elite explosion and agility, poor size, and no speed testing. 32 1/2” arms and 10 1/8” hands.

Connecticut’s Christian Haynes (9.12 RAS) has elite speed, good explosion, okay size, but no agility testing. 33 1/2” arms, 9” hands.

Six players have an RAS in the eight range, starting with Carson Barnhart of Michigan (8.88 RAS). He has great speed and explosion, with good size and agility. 33 3/8” arms and 9 7/8” hands.

Brady Latham of Arkansas (8.78 RAS) has elite agility, great explosion, with good size and speed. 32 3/4” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Miami’s Matt Lee (8.57 RAS) has elite explosion, great speed, good size, but poor agility. 32 1/8” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Prince Pines of Tulane (8.35 RAS) has good size, okay speed, but lacked explosion or agility testing aside from a nice 30” vertical. 32 7/8” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Texas A&M’s Layden Robinson (8.21 RAS) has great speed, good explosion and agility but poor size. Nice 34 5/8” arms and 10 1/2” hands.

Charles Turner III of LSU (8.18 RAS) has elite explosion, good agility, but poor size and no speed testing. 34” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

After a dropoff, just two IOL in the seven range. Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (7.65 RAS) has great speed, good agility, but poor size and no explosive testing. 31 3/8” arms and 9 1/2” hands are less than several peers, too.

Nathan Thomas of Louisiana (7.07 RAS) has good size and speed, okay explosion, and didn’t qualify in agility (no shuttle, but poor 8.01 three-cone). 33 3/4” arms and 10 3/4” hands.

Two IOL land in the sixes, starting with KT Leveston of Kansas State. Good size and explosion, okay speed, but didn’t qualify in agility (no three-cone, 4.89 shuttle). 34 3/8” arms and 9 7/8” hands.

Michigan’s Drake Nugent (6.55 RAS) has elite agility, good explosion, okay speed, but poor size. 33” arms and 9” hands.

Three players with RAS’ in the fives. Matthew Jones of Ohio State (5.61 RAS) has good speed and explosion, okay size, but poor agility. 32 5/8” arms and 9” hands.

Javion Cohen of Miami (5.57 RAS) has good size, speed, and explosion, but very poor agility. 34” arms and 9 7/8” hands.

Utah’s Keaton Bills (5.53 RAS) has good size and explosion, but poor speed and agility. 32 1/2” arms and 10” hands.

Then a substantial dip to the final two players. Oklahoma’s Andrew Raym (2.25 RAS) has good size, but poor speed, very poor agility, and no agility testing. 32 1/2” arms and 10” hands.

The lowest RAS at IOL is X’Zauvea Gadlin of Liberty, at 1.89. Good size, but very poor speed, explosion, and agility. 33 1/4” arms and 10 1/4” hands.

With center arguably Pittsburgh’s greatest position of need, it’s nice to see the group is far from lacking in athleticism.

For those that like the numbers, it’s unfortunate a few players didn’t test fully, and it will be interesting to monitor the pro days and continue to see how the men stack up in the coming weeks when Platte updates the site with the unofficial numbers.