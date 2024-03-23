Will Steelers Finally Take Another Wide Receiver In First Round?

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers draft a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Looking at positional value relative to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, you can easily argue for wide receiver in Round One. While the Steelers have a glaring hole at center, it’s not a premiere position like tackle.

You can typically find one of the top center in the second round, like Zach Frazier, for example. Jackson Powers-Johnson may even fall to the second round, though perhaps not to the 51st overall pick. General manager Omar Khan can always pull off a trade to move up to get him if necessary.

The Steelers have a strong reputation for drafting wide receivers, yet they haven’t taken one in the first round since 2006 when they drafted Santonio Holmes. Their track record isn’t as spotless as it seems, though, with the likes of Limas Sweed and James Washington. You can add Chase Claypool to that list as three second-round wide receivers who didn’t deserve second contracts.

We know that the Steelers are looking at potential first-round candidates at wide receiver. According to reports, they’re doing their homework on the wide receiver trade market as well, establishing an intent to invest.

While new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith doesn’t use 11 personnel as much as the rest of the league, the Steelers only have one wide receiver they can count on right now in George Pickens. Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson don’t inspire much confidence, nor do Marquez Calloway or Denzel Mims.

On top of that, they don’t know what the future holds for Pickens. Would anybody truly be surprised if we find him wanting a trade a year from now? Do we really think the wide receiver room is peaceful now with Diontae Johnson gone?

Clearly, wide receiver is a need worthy of a first-round investment; the problem is it’s not the only deserving position. You can easily argue for an offensive tackle or a defensive lineman, even a defensive back. And on the off chance that a quarterback happens to fall…well…

