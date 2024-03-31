Watch: Steelers Depot Annual ‘Walk The Mock’ Mock Draft

Bringing you guys another video today. As has become annual tradition, I took part in the “Walk the Mock” live mock draft Saturday night with 31 other human general managers. To keep things under two hours, the draft was set for only the top two rounds, but it was still entertaining seeing how the draft unfolded.

We make picks, consider trades, and debate selections in the comments. I used the input of our “scouts,” those watching the livestream to determine who we should draft. As always, a lot of fun, and thanks to everyone who showed up, watched, and shared their thoughts in the comments.

I’ll do another mock draft, hopefully at least through three rounds, sometime before the draft kicks off on April 25.

