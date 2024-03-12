Watch: Russell Wilson Shows Off New Steelers No. 3 Jersey

Though the contract will be signed Wednesday, new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson is already showing off his new look. It comes as little surprise, but Wilson will keep his No. 3 jersey as a Steeler, the digit he’s worn his entire NFL career.

Tuesday evening, Wilson tweeted out a video unboxing his jersey, featuring the Steelers’ throwback block jerseys. Complete with “Black and Yellow,” the soundtrack to the video and one of the unofficial anthems of the team (still in second place behind “Renegade,” of course.

No current Steeler wears No. 3, making it even easier for Wilson to assume the number.

Wilson will likely hold a press conference with the media later this week once his deal becomes official. Still technically under contract with the Denver Broncos, he’ll be released after the new league year officially begins tomorrow.

Wilson agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million deal to join the Steelers. Due to offset language, the Broncos are on the hook for nearly $38 million of his salary, while his release incurs the largest dead money charge in NFL history. While Pittsburgh didn’t promise anything, Wilson is considered the favorite to start the season and beat out incumbent Kenny Pickett.

Drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was overlooked due to his lack of height. But he became an immediate starter and eventual franchise quarterback, winning one Super Bowl for Seattle and going to another. He was traded to Denver ahead of the 2022 season, slogging through a miserable year under Nathaniel Hackett before improving in 2023 under Sean Payton. Still, the Broncos moved on after this season and will look for a new quarterback. Wilson chose the Steelers over the New York Giants.

Wilson, 35, has started 188 games. He’s thrown for more than 43,000 yards and 334 touchdowns, a nine-time Pro Bowler and 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year.