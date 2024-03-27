Watch: Ike Taylor Leading Drills At LSU Pro Day

There are plenty of eyes on LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday thanks to top-10 prospects QB Jayden Daniels and WR Malik Nabers. We already knew that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar is in town, likely observing DL Maason Smith. Ike Taylor is also at LSU, and he’s getting some work in with the Tigers’ defensive backs.

Jamarcus Fitzpatrick of KATC TV in Lafayette, La., spotted Taylor working one-on-one with DB Andre’ Sam on Wednesday and captured it on video.

This isn’t the first Pro Day that Taylor has put work in with defensive backs. A week before taking in LSU’s Pro Day, Taylor was part of the Steelers’ contingent at the University of Alabama and helped work out the Crimson Tide’s defensive backs.

While Alabama had three prospects, including cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, LSU only has one defensive back testing at its Pro Day in Sam. Sam’s story is intriguing as he was a sixth-year player for LSU in 2023.

Sam started out at McNeese St where he played his first four years of college football. While there, he appeared in 33 games with 28 starts. He had 173 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, a half-sack, 19 passes defended, and five interceptions.

In 2022, Sam played for Marshall and appeared in 12 games with 10 starts. He had 53 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, eight passes defended, and one interception. Then he finished his college career with LSU in 2023 with 13 starts. He had 85 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, six passes defended, and three interceptions.

Due to Sam’s long college career, he will be a 26-year-old rookie in 2024. He worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine and checked in at 5-11 and 191 pounds. He posted a 4.59 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical, and a 10′ 3″ broad jump. Could Sam be an interesting late-round target for the Steelers despite his age?

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com spent some time looking at Sam and was intrigued by his journey. Zierlein wrote:

Sam has added substantial weight to his frame since coming into college but is still built more like a cornerback than a safety. He plays with a smooth pedal and solid response time to the quarterback’s eyes and operation from his safety perch. He is more consistent lining up over the slot or playing from split-safety alignments, where his attention is much more focused than when he’s digesting the field from single-high. He improved as a tackler as the season wore on, but angles of pursuit might still be an issue. Sam has late-round potential.

Sam’s ability to play safety and slot corner could make him a quality depth piece. Whether the Steelers want to target a 26-year-old rookie is a big question.

Either way, it’s still fun to see Taylor putting in work with defensive backs.