Tomlin: Steelers Still Have ‘High Level Of Urgency’ To Fill Remaining Holes On Roster

Though the bulk of free agency took place two weeks ago with the start of the legal tampering period, that doesn’t mean the Pittsburgh Steelers are done filling out their roster with signings. That much is very clear with the reported signing of WR Quez Watkins early on Monday and the additions of DL Dean Lowry and QB Kyle Allen later in the afternoon. Mike Tomlin sat down for a one-on-one interview with Rob King at the annual NFL owners meetings in Orlando on Monday and he was asked about the remaining holes on the roster.

“I don’t know that I feel that as I sit here. I just think that the draft and what remains in free agency is such significant work,” Tomlin said in a video of the interview posted on X by the Steelers. “Make no mistake, we like what we’ve done thus far, but we’re still very much in the midst of this thing.”

Coach Tomlin sat down with Rob King to talk about the hiring of OC Arthur Smith, the new additions to the roster and more from the @NFL's Annual League Meeting. @84LumberNews pic.twitter.com/HcciHPcN2e — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 25, 2024

Last offseason, for example, the Steelers added QB Mason Rudolph back to their roster and signed LB Kwon Alexander late in the process. Alexander’s signing came in July right after the start of training camp, and Rudolph circled back in May following the draft. Rudolph led the Steelers to the playoffs and gave the team its most exciting QB play of the season. Alexander was playing really well prior to suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

“Sometimes late acquisitions, although they don’t get headlines, are really significant,” Tomlin said. “We signed Kwon Alexander, for example, last year when we were in camp, and prior to his injury he was shaping up to be a significant component of what we were doing defensively. I’m still excited about the work that lies ahead, and we still have a high level of urgency.”

Urgency is probably the best word to describe the Steelers’ offseason thus far. Whether it was completely overhauling their quarterback room or making the largest external free agent signing in team history with Patrick Queen, the pressure of no playoff wins since the 2016 season is evident in the way the organization is aggressively moving to improve the roster.

Even with Watkins being signed, the WR room needs a true WR2 opposite George Pickens. Center is the largest hole on the roster with Mason Cole released in February, and slot corner is still a glaring need. GM Omar Khan also spoke to the media in Orlando and mentioned that free agency, trades, or the draft are all on the table to address center, for example.

The three signings made today will not be the last. They may come tomorrow, or they may come in July or August, but there will be more. As they try to do every season, the Steelers are filling as many of their needs as possible so there isn’t an urgent need to reach for a position in the draft.