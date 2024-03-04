The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trading Johnson Plausibility, Fields Speculation, Combine Reactions & More

Season 14, Episode 96 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, which was recorded late Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I jump right into talking about the recent passings of former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Andy Russell and longtime ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen. We discuss how Russell hasn’t even made it to be a Hall of Fame semifinalist upon his passing.

On Sunday, there was a report concerning Steelers WR Diontae Johnson and the team being open to trading him for the right compensation. Alex and I dig into that report and explore both sides of the possibility that Johnson could be traded and what such a deal would need to look like and when it would likely need to happen.

There’s been even more speculation about the Steelers possibly trading for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, so Alex and I dig even more into that topic. We focus a lot on what all Adam Schefter of ESPN said recently about Fields being traded and the teams likely involved in pursuing him. We make sure to look at the plausibility factor regarding the Steelers trading for Fields from all angles during this show.

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up over the weekend and with that, Alex and I go over our main thoughts from that annual event when it comes to several of the position groups. We talk about several different players the Steelers are likely to be interested in drafting and much more.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 115-minute episode and we end it by answering several questions that we received from listeners of the show.

