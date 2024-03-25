The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing WR Quez Watkins, Mike Tomlin Comments From NFL Meetings & More

Season 14, Episode 106 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I discuss the morning reports of the Pittsburgh Steelers signing former Philadelphia Eagles WR Quez Watkins to a one-year contract. We address how he fits on the team and what he brings to the Steelers.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has now talked twice at the annual meetings in Orlando, Fla., and that resulted in him producing quite a few talking points on various topics. Alex and I spend the bulk of this show going over all of the main things that Tomlin had to say on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

We discuss the Steelers’ pecking order at the quarterback position, Broderick Jones potentially moving to left tackle, the draft related to the center and wide receiver positions, the health of ILB Cole Holcomb and DT Cameron Heyward, and much, much more on the heels of Tomlin’s recent comments.

Some NFL rule changes are on the way with the most notable one being related to the hip-drop tackle. Alex and I spend a little time discussing that set of topics in this show.

Later in this show, Alex and I once again revisit the situation with San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, and this was before GM John Lynch spoke to the media on Monday morning. We go over the 49ers’ current cap and financial situations as it relates to them not being guaranteed to trade Aiyuk.

Alex and I also discuss where the Steelers currently sit in cash spending at this point of the offseason and what that might mean when it comes to more signings happening.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 107-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

