Steelers Sent Scout To Pro Day Of CFL’s Qwan’tez Stiggers

Qwan’tez Stiggers is one of the most unique stories to enter the NFL in recent years. And the Pittsburgh Steelers are showing interest in him.

Eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft despite being the Canadian Football League Rookie of the Year in 2023, Stiggers is generating quite a bit of buzz leading up to late April’s NFL draft.

Steelers Southeast Area Scout Zack Crockett was in attendance at Stiggers’ March 15 Pro Day at the B.E.S.T Academy in Atlanta. Crockett’s representation of the Steelers made Pittsburgh one of 29 teams that were in attendance for the Toronto Argonauts standout.

From APS to the NFL! 🏈✨ Check out Qwan’tez Stiggers' impressive journey as he shines at his NFL Pro Day. The B.E.S.T. Academy alumnus recently showcased his skills! Read his inspiring story at APS Today! #AtlantaPublicSchools #APSSports #APSAlumni https://t.co/8gu3iatvXe pic.twitter.com/MdsxYapIT6 — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) March 26, 2024

Big turn for Qwan’tez Stiggers’ Pro Day at Best Academy. He was the CFL rookie of the year and is eligible for the NFL draft. https://t.co/UX2tAoMHPJ pic.twitter.com/AVdOrWI2BO — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 15, 2024

Stiggers’ story is quite interesting. He got his start in pro football in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league in 2022 and immediately made his mark despite no football experience past high school. He recorded five interceptions in 12 games that season and earned some FCF MVP buzz (no, seriously). His play drew the attention of a coach named John Jenkins, who was a former offensive coordinator in the CFL.

Stiggers told Steelers Depot’s Tony Calderone at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas that Jenkins told him he should try out for the CFL, which he did, landing with the Argonauts. He worked his way from a tryout in camp to a starter, making a name for himself quickly in the CFL. He was able to make an instant impact Toronto, recording another five interceptions and adding 53 tackles.

That production earned him the CFL Rookie of the Year award, as well as an All-Star nod. That 2023 season also put him on the NFL map, which led to an invite to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas, where he stood out among draft hopefuls.

Stiggers (5113, 203) was not invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, but that didn’t stop teams from showing up in force to his March 15 Pro Day. Crockett was on hand to see Stiggers have a strong day. Stiggers posted a 36.5-inch vertical, a 10’8″ broad jump and clocked a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.

The Steelers have a major need at cornerback after cutting Patrick Peterson ahead of free agency and losing James Pierre to Washington in free agency. Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan remain free agents while Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Darius Rush, Thomas Graham Jr. and Josiah Scott are the only corners with NFL experience currently on the roster.

Not a great position to be in, currently, which is why Stiggers’ pro experience in the CFL — along with his amazing backstory — are enticing.

He’s aiming to become just the fourth player to ever be drafted into the NFL despite no college experience, which would be quite the feat. The Steelers are showing interest, but so are a number of teams.