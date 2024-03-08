Steelers Officially Receive Zero Compensatory Picks For 2024 Draft

Though it comes as no surprise, the Pittsburgh Steelers will not receive any compensatory picks for April’s 2024 NFL Draft. The NFL released the official list of comp picks on Friday with Pittsburgh not awarded anything extra.

Per Greg Auman, here’s the full list.

Official word on NFL compensatory draft picks for next month — Saints get three fifth-rounders, as projected, and Bucs actually get a sixth-rounder, higher than some thought. pic.twitter.com/V2FTflXbPk — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 8, 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a busy free agency in their first full offseason under GM Omar Khan, one that saw the team sign OG Isaac Seumalo and LB Cole Holcomb among others, offsetting the losses of free agents like CB Cam Sutton, who signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers had a seventh-round comp pick last year that they used to select Maryland OL Spencer Anderson, who spent the entire season on the team’s 53-man roster. Other players selected with recent comp picks include WR Calvin Austin III and LB Buddy Johnson.

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte, an expert on comp picks, shows how the Steelers’ additions cancelled out the players lost. Seumalo cancelled out Sutton, Holcomb cancelled out LB Robert Spillane and Elandon Roberts cancelled out Devin Bush.

There are a smaller number of third- and fourth-round selections compared to past drafts. Just seven total selections over the top two rounds compensatory picks can be handed out. The Jacksonville Jaguars received the highest compensatory selection at No. 96 while the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers also were also awarded comp selections in the third round.

Most of this year’s comp picks were awarded in the sixth round, 13 in total given out. Around the AFC North, there wasn’t much handed out in comparison to past years. Like the Steelers, the Cleveland Browns received nothing. The Cincinnati Bengals received two sixth rounders, Nos. 208 and 214, while the Baltimore Ravens, usually swimming in comp picks, received only a fourth rounder, No. 134.

The cross-state Eagles were one of the big “winners” of the comp formula, receiving a third, a pair of fifths, and sixth-round selection.

Though a complicated and not incredibly transparent process, the comp formula is based off what free agents each team loses versus the ones signed during the comp pick window. Players who are released don’t factor into the formula and there are restrictions based on age. Contract and playing time are also factored in.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday April 25 through Saturday April 27.