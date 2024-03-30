Steelers Named Best Landing Spot For Two Remaining Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a good job remaking their roster this offseason, adding two new quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, a new kick returner in Cordarrelle Patterson, and an All-Pro linebacker in Patrick Queen, among other moves. But there are still a number of holes the team needs to address, and PFF’s Brad Spielberger thinks the Steelers can fill some of their holes through free agency. The Steelers were named the best landing spot for both former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams and former Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd.

Williams moved from guard to center when he joined the Dolphins, and the Steelers really don’t have a good option to play center right now. After releasing Mason Cole in late February, the best option the Steelers have at center is Nate Herbig, and the odds of the team adding a starting-caliber center between now and the start of training camp are very high.

While that may come in the draft, Williams is the best remaining free-agent center and would help bolster the Steelers’ rushing attack as the man in the middle. However, Williams did suffer a torn ACL in Week 14, and his availability for the start of 2024 could be impacted. That makes a potential fit with him and Pittsburgh a little bit tougher, and at this point, it feels more likely the team will address center in the draft.

Boyd has been linked to the Steelers, as Pittsburgh needs to find a legitimate WR2 next to George Pickens. After trading away Diontae Johnson, the Steelers have signed Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins to join the receiver room along with Calvin Austin III. None of them inspires a ton of confidence as guys who can step up and be a No. 2 wideout, but it sounds as if Boyd and the Steelers aren’t all that close when it comes to salary.

While Boyd has been a 1,000-yard receiver in the past, he’s essentially served as the WR3 in Cincinnati over the past few seasons behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. A Clarion, Pa. native, Boyd will turn 30 next season, and the Steelers likely don’t want to pony up for a multi-year commitment. Much like center, it does seem likely that the Steelers will turn to the draft to find their receiver, especially in a class that’s very deep at receiver.

In fact, I’d say it’s more likely the Steelers address receiver than center, as general manager Omar Khan mentioned the possibility of a trade for a center. But both should be high on Pittsburgh’s list of priorities heading into the draft, assuming they don’t end up linking with Boyd and/or Williams.