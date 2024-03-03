Steelers’ Coaching Staff Has Heavy Presence For On-Field Drills At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine nearing the end, yet another coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers was spotted on the field helping run some of the drills for different position groups. With the offensive linemen doing their session today, Steelers assistant OL coach Isaac Williams was helping lead some of the drills. He is not the only coach from Pittsburgh helping out throughout the event. DBs coach Grady Brown, WR coach Zach Azzanni, and DL coach Karl Dunbar have also been involved.

Isaac Williams running the o-line drill right now. Tons of Steelers coaches working the Combine this week. I've seen: – DBs Coach Grady Brown

– DL Coach Karl Dunbar

– WR Coach Zach Azzanni

– Asst OL Coach Isaac Williams Not the first time for Williams/Dunbar but interesting. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 3, 2024

Williams also just wrapped up his week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. where he helped coach the National Team offensive linemen. That is a lot of extra attention for Williams this draft cycle. He has only been with the Steelers since 2022 under OL coach Pat Meyer, but he is getting a lot of exposure this year. He also helped in a similar capacity last season. Here he is working with WVU C Zach Frazier in a clip from the event via Billy M on X.

Zach Frazier long pull pic.twitter.com/WL5noisCSd — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 3, 2024

Azzanni is one of the newest additions to the Steelers’ coaching staff. He was brought in after the team let Frisman Jackson’s contract expire without renewal. The Steelers showed a lot of interest in the wide receivers at the combine via our meeting tracker on the site, so getting to interact with these prospects is valuable for the team as they continue to gather information on prospects.

Brown is the DB coach for the Steelers and helped with some of the drills in the DB session on Friday afternoon. That is another position that the Steelers showed a lot of interest in, particularly with the top prospects. Like Williams this year, Brown served as an assistant coach at the Senior Bowl during last year’s draft cycle.

Dunbar has been helping with the DL drills at the combine for years, so it is no surprise to see him involved once again. Fortunately for the Steelers, all four of their coaches that have helped with drills at the combine are at positions of need for the team. The extra interactions with the players this draft cycle will be another piece of the puzzle as they formulate their plan come draft day.

As always, long-time (former) Steelers scout Mark Gorscak ran the 40-yard dash event, too.