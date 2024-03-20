Should Steelers Pursue Trade For 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk?

Should the Steelers pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk?

Reports indicate that the San Francisco 49ers may be exploring options to move on from WR Brandon Aiyuk. A former first-round draft pick, he wants a contract extension and they would struggle to manage another massive contract.

Aiyuk himself seemed to have fun with the notion, Tweeting out at Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. He referenced a meme acknowledging their similarity of appearance, but that’s not the most notable aspect. It’s the first time he Tweeted anything in nearly a year, yet his first Tweet references an old meme. And the only post he’s liked in years came on March 18, liking a reply that read, “Niners trying to call him he said nah lol”.

Niners trying to call him he said nah lol — Ernie pozos (@BirdPozos) March 19, 2024

Steelers beat writers indicate they still expect the team may make one more big move. General manager Omar Khan has already made three trades this offseason, as well, so that’s very much in play. Of course, the Steelers would likely have to give up a Day Two draft pick at least just to acquire Aiyuk.

And then they likely need to sign him to an extension worth at least $20 million per year. Over the past two seasons, he has caught 153 passes for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last season he averaged 17.9 yards per catch and earned a second-team All-Pro nod.

The Steelers already traded Diontae Johnson, one of their top receivers. All they’ve done to replace him thus far is to sign Van Jefferson. While they obviously have George Pickens, they still have a glaring hole or two in the wide receiver room.

Aiyuk only just turned 26 and has a skill set that should fit what the Steelers like to do. You don’t have to speculate much that the Steelers can use him successfully. The question is how much it takes to get him, both through trade and contract. It’s a costly proposition but a rewarding one on the other side.

We know the Steelers want to add a big fish to the room if possible, based on their interest in the first-round wide receiver prospects, somewhat atypical for them, at least to the extent they’ve shown last month. But with Aiyuk, you get a been-there-done-that veteran that requires no projection.

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wildcard Round, they have another long offseason ahead.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? Will he play just one season in Pittsburgh before moving on, or the Steelers moving on from him? How will the team address the depth chart?

The Steelers are swirling with more questions this offseason than usual, frankly, though the major free agent list is less substantial than usual. It’s just a matter of…what happens next? Where do they go from here? How do they find the way forward?