Shannon Sharpe On Russell Wilson: ‘A Million-Dollar Leash Ain’t That Long’

The Pittsburgh Steelers took advantage of unusual circumstances to fill their quarterback room this offseason with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Yesterday, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Wilson is in “pole position” as the more veteran, proven player. However, he allowed that Fields will have his opportunity to compete at the appropriate time, so what exactly does that mean?

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco know a thing or two about coach speak, and they weighed in on Tomlin’s remarks about Wilson. Sharpe in particular referenced the pole position comment on their Nightcap podcast yesterday.

“The pole position, that means you’ve earned the right to be in the number one spot. That don’t mean that’s the way it’s gonna end up, now”, he said. Ochocinco agreed, responding, “What kind of leash is Mike Tomlin giving him? How long is the leash? Is it a short leash or is it a long leash; is it a medium-sized leash?”

Sharpe shot back, “A million-dollar leash ain’t that long”.

The Steelers only needed to sign Wilson to a minimum-salary contract of roughly $1.2 million. The Denver Broncos cut him while still owing him $39 million for the 2024 season, so whatever another team doesn’t pay, they still owe him. That naturally made Wilson an attractive target this offseason, and he chose the Steelers after doing his homework.

But all the words in the world can’t talk your way out of a bad performance on the field. The reality is the Steelers have minimal commitment to Wilson, so if he struggles, they can pivot to Fields. They can tell Wilson now that he is in pole position, and perhaps he is, but it’s all subject to change in Latrobe once the actual football part of the equation starts adding up the score.

Indeed, some speculated that, despite it making no difference to his own 2024 income, Wilson may not sign with a team for less than several million. At least that way, they had a financial commitment in him, presumably guaranteed, so they couldn’t just cut him. He ended up signing with the Steelers for the minimum, Wison claiming several other teams showed interest.

The “leash” conversation gets a lot more interesting if the Steelers develop a package for Fields. Whatever shortcomings he possesses, Fields is an elite and deadly runner, and it makes sense to tap into that. If Fields is already playing, it’s easier to start putting him in for a series. Then it becomes two series, then three, and suddenly you’re in “hot hand” territory.

Of course, the entire conversation is moot if Fields doesn’t make it a conversation in the first place. If Fields doesn’t impress, then Wilson is going to have quite a long leash indeed, even if it didn’t cost the Steelers very much to purchase it.