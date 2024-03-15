Several Analysts Believe Steelers Should Trade For Justin Fields

Life really comes at you fast, huh?

Hours ago, the Steelers were introducing Russell Wilson to the team after he signed a one-year contract with the team. In the interview, Wilson said he texted Kenny Pickett and was excited at the upcoming quarterback battle the two were slated to be in.

Fast forward an hour later and Pickett is on his way to Philadelphia, while Wilson is the only quarterback left on the roster.

Mason Rudolph, the quarterback who led the Steelers to a postseason bid at the end of last season, was a free agent this offseason and signed with the Tennessee Titans early this week. That makes the most logical solution for a backup quarterback is out the door.

Ryan Tannehill, a former discipline at the Arthur Smith school of offense, is an option. But not an inspiring one. And such, all roads lead back to Justin Fields, something that several media pundits seem to echo.

First here’s former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin Jr, who tweeted the idea that the Steelers are the “perfect spot” for Justin Fields.

With Kenny Pickett being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, now the perfect spot for Justin Fields is in Pittsburgh if the Chicago Bears trade him. Compete with and sit behind Russ for a year, get a reset and be their dynamic QB of the future. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 15, 2024

But it’s not just him. Here’s Yahoo Sports writer Charles Robinson:

#Eagles addressed their need for an experienced backup trading for Kenny Pickett. It leaves a hole in the #Steelers QB depth chart. Russell Wilson is on a 1-year deal with no backup. Steelers were one of the teams that thought highly of #Bears Justin Fields. The math is mathing. https://t.co/KOVxjgCYbK — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 15, 2024

Kirk Morrison, filling in for Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show reacted to the news saying that Fields should be on the phone with Bears management to get to Pittsburgh. He believes Fields can compete for a starting position from day one or grow behind Wilson for a year.

“I’m telling you,” Morrison said. “[If] I’m Justin Fields, I get on the phone now. ‘Send me to Pittsburgh. Let me battle it out.'”

Even the FanDuel social media intern is getting in on it.

The Steelers traded Kenny Pickett and need a QB now… Justin Fields x Steelers back on track? 😤 pic.twitter.com/T4Gt30c4Ez — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 15, 2024

This all checks out. The Steelers are in desperate need of a quarterback, and the market isn’t exactly inspiring. Additionally, unless the team was to move up for a top prospect at the position, I can’t see them selecting one early in the draft. They have too many holes on their roster, and taking a developmental quarterback doesn’t seem like the smartest course of action. With the door seemingly closed immediately following the Russell Wilson signing, it’s swung back open for the Steelers to check back in on Fields.

Additionally, after seeing all of these former highly-drafted quarterbacks getting dealt, what could the price tag be? Given the depressed market, a Day 2 pick seems unlikely. Mac Jones was dealt for a sixth and Pickett just got shipped for a pick swap to go along with two seventh rounders. With potential destinations dwindling for Fields, Pittsburgh suddenly looms as one of the top suitors.