Rutter: Mike Tomlin Uncommitted To Playing Broderick Jones At Left Tackle

During the NFL Combine, GM Omar Khan said the plan was to eventually play Broderick Jones at left tackle. Based on Mike Tomlin’s words today, it seems the “eventually” was doing heavy lifting. Speaking to select beat writers at this week’s Owner Meetings in Orlando, Tomlin didn’t commit to playing Jones at his natural left tackle spot this season. Via The Trib’s Joe Rutter, Tomlin said the rest of the offseason will shape those plans.

“So much is ahead of us in terms of player acquisition,” Tomlin said via Rutter. “Where any specific player ends up is subject to who else is on our roster.”

In a rare move, Pittsburgh traded up three spots to land Jones with the 14th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, recognizing the lack of tackle depth and positional-needy teams like the New York Jets ahead of them. A college left tackle at Georgia, Broderick Jones repped there throughout the spring and summer. But with a strong camp, incumbent Dan Moore Jr. kept his starting blindside spot over him with Chukwuma Okorafor the team’s returning starter at right tackle. Jones began the year on the bench.

His first regular season reps came at left tackle, replacing an injured Moore during the team’s Week Four loss to the Houston Texans. Jones earned his first start at left tackle the following week to help beat the Baltimore Ravens. Though Jones performed well, he was sent back to the bench when Moore returned healthy following the team’s Week Six bye.

Jones’ next chance came at right tackle. Okorafor was benched for disparaging comments made during the Steelers’ Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving Jones the nod. It came on short notice and limited practice reps, a Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans, but the Steelers’ ground game rolled for 166 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Jones finished out the year on the right side, an asset in the run game though his pass protection waned late in the season.

Given the Steelers’ obvious needs elsewhere, primarily center and wide receiver, it could leave Moore and Jones in the same spots as they left 2023. Dan Moore on the left side, Broderick Jones on the right. Though this year’s draft class is deep at offensive tackle, Pittsburgh figures to prioritize center, receiver, and perhaps something on defense (defensive line, slot cornerback) before addressing tackle. Unless the Steelers draft one with their top three picks, odds are good whoever they select will begin the year as a backup, potentially a swing tackle.

Pittsburgh’s at risk of going down an identical path as Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green, two selections played away from their natural positions who got better when their next club put them back in their “home.” While Jones’ talent is immense and it’s possible he settles into becoming a quality starting right tackle, if he struggles, there will remain a lingering question over the team making the same mistake.