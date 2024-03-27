Rich Eisen Names Steelers As Potential Landing Spot For Dak Prescott In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a completely new quarterback room going into training camp. Between Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen, and a likely late-round pick/UDFA rookie, there are a combined zero snaps in a Steelers uniform.

With this sea change in the quarterback room, there are going to be a lot of question marks going into the 2024 season. Will Wilson find his form again? Does Fields see significant time?

But a quietly big question that looms over the franchise as a whole is what happens at quarterback 2025? Both Wilson and Fields will see their contracts expire after the 2024 season, assuming Fields’ very expensive fifth-year option is not picked up.

Rich Eisen pitched one intriguing name that the Steelers could sign next offseason on the Rich Eisen Show. He thinks that the Steelers might be in the mix for impending free agent Dak Prescott.

“What happens if the guy they went ahead and have given the job to with pole position doesn’t work out? What if they get a look at Justin Fields all year and say he’s not the guy?” Eisen said. “Maybe the Steelers are all in. Right now their offense costs nothing. I don’t even think it’s [$]15 million. They’ll have enough money to give Dak a multiple of that. I think the Steelers might be in on Dak and let him finish his career in Pittsburgh.”

Prescott would certainly be an intriguing option in 2025 for this team. He’d only be going into his age-32 season, although that would likely raise his price tag on the open market. Kirk Cousins, who is older, coming off a major injury, and didn’t just lead the NFL in touchdown passes in 2023 got $180 million over four years. Prescott would want and command more.

But Dak Prescott would be easily the best signal caller the Steelers have had since prime-ish Ben Roethlisberger. He was the runner-up for MVP in 2023, and it’s not like the Cowboys are flush with weapons. Sure they have CeeDee Lamb, but their second-leading receiver last season was Jake Ferguson.

The philosophy this offseason seems to be “all-in”, and if Omar Khan thinks they are one piece away from being over the hump, I could see why Pittsburgh would have an interest in Prescott. If the offense looks no better this season, however, it might be time to hit the reset button and build around someone younger.

Of course, Dallas could just sign Prescott to an extension and end any possibility of him switching teams. It seems like the Cowboys are at least somewhat interested in doing so. At the very least, it’s a situation to monitor.