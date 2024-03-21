Report: WR Josh Reynolds Visiting Ravens On Friday

Free agent WR Josh Reynolds has been a name that has been on the lips (or at the fingertips) of some Pittsburgh Steelers fans. With Diontae Johnson traded away, there is a big hole at wide receiver behind George Pickens.

Reynolds is reportedly visiting an AFC North team on Friday but not the Steelers. According to Adam Schefter, Reynolds is on his way to Baltimore.

Lions free-agent WR Josh Reynold is on his way to Baltimore to visit Friday with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/tFAp1ReL7m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2024

Reynolds was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 as a free agent. He played five games before being released. The Lions picked him up for the final eight games of the season and then kept him for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Reynolds has appeared in 107 career games with 220 catches for 2,933 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Ravens only have four wide receivers under contract right now: Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, and Tylan Wallace. It’s easy to understand why Baltimore would be looking at Reynolds to fill a hole on its depth chart at this stage of free agency.

Reynolds would also be a logical fit for the Steelers. Steeler Depot’s own Joe Clark had him as one of the top five options for the Steelers after trading Johnson.

The former Detroit Lions wide receiver would be an ideal fit for the Steelers. The Steelers had representatives at his Pro Day at Texas A&M, and he’s coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions. Reynolds had 40 receptions for 608 yards and five touchdowns, and he’s also a good blocker, which Arthur Smith values in his offense. Reynolds could work on the outside, and while he might not be a true No. 2, the Steelers probably aren’t going to get someone in free agency who can do as much as Johnson,

The Steelers are in a similar situation despite having signed Van Jefferson in free agency. There is a noticeable hole on the depth chart behind Pickens. While rumors continue to abound about a big trade (perhaps for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk), there is nothing concrete. The Steelers were reportedly going to meet with Mike Williams today, but he signed with the New York Jets earlier this week.