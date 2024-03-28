Report: Top WR Prospect Rome Odunze Won’t Work Out During Thursday’s Pro Day

Though it was unlikely the Pittsburgh Steelers’ brass planned on making it out to Washington’s Pro Day Thursday, they have more incentive to stay at home. According to college football reporter Pete Thamel, top WR prospect Rome Odunze won’t participate in the session.

Sources: Former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze will not work out at the school's Pro Day on Thursday. Odunze plans to stand on his performance at the NFL Combine in February, where he performed all of the wide receiver drills and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 27, 2024

As Thamel notes, Odunze went through the paces at this year’s Combine, impressing with a solid performance. Smooth in drills, he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, leapt 39-inches in the vertical and jumped 10’9″ in the broad. His shuttle times were excellent, even if he attempted to better them, turning in a 4.05 short shuttle and 6.64 three cone. All at over 6-2, 212 pounds.

All told, his RAS was a sparkling 9.92, a top-30 figure of any wide receiver of the last 35 years.

Rome Odunze is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.92 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 26 out of 3188 WR from 1987 to 2024. Pro day pending.https://t.co/Z5Lmfjl3IN pic.twitter.com/QEeUjkmDlB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 27, 2024

While he’s expected to be no worse than a Top 15 selection, Pittsburgh raised some eyebrows by holding a formal Combine interview with him. And that was prior to the team trading away WR Diontae Johnson. But the odds of the Steelers making a move for Odunze feel low given the cost it would take to climb and the other needs the team must address.

For his college career, Rome Odunze posted 214 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns, putting up huge numbers his final two seasons. In 2023, he led the FBS level with 1,640 yards while his 92 catches led the Pac-12. He’ll battle Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Malik Nabers to be the top receiver off the board in next month’s draft. Our scouting report gave Odunze a top-ten grade.

Other notable Washington prospects to watch for at the Huskies’ Pro Day include QB Michael Penix Jr., RB Dillon Johnson and OTs Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten. Pittsburgh figures to have at least one personnel member on hand. Perhaps it’ll be Senior Scout Kelvin Fisher or area scout Mark Bruener, who played at Washington. His son, Carson, is a linebacker for the Huskies who will be part of the 2025 NFL Draft Class. With two offensive linemen worth checking out, perhaps OL Coach Pat Meyer will make another trip out west.