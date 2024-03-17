Report: Browns Signing Ex-Ravens QB Tyler Huntley

The Cleveland Browns are adding to their quarterback room. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have agreed to a deal with former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley.

#Browns have agreed to terms with former #Ravens QB Tyler Huntley — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 17, 2024

Financial terms of the deal weren’t immediately known. It’s a bit of a surprising move considering the Browns signed QB Jameis Winston last week to presumably serve as DeShaun Watson’s backup. That could put Huntley as the third-stringer after serving as the No. 2 in Baltimore behind Lamar Jackson for several years. It also casts doubt on the future of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, last year’s fifth round pick of the Browns, who made one spot start against Pittsburgh.

Still, the Browns understand the value of strong quarterback depth as well as any team in football. They started five quarterback last year and signed Joe Flacco off the street mid-season to lead them to the playoffs before falling in the Wild Card game to the Houston Texans. Flacco signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason as Anthony Richardson’s new backup.

Huntley remains in the AFC North. He’s seen plenty of action against the Steelers, including starting Week 18’s regular season finale against them this past year. With the Ravens locking up the AFC’s No. 1 seed and nothing to play for, they rested key starters, including Jackson. Huntley got the nod and in the rain, went 15-of-28 for 146 yards and one touchdown. Athletic, he rushed eight times for 40 yards in a 17-10 loss.

Undrafted out of Utah, Huntley has made nine career starts. Four of them have come against Pittsburgh, replacing an injured Jackson in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Huntley is 1-3 against the Steelers across those four starts. His best year came in 2022, starting four games and throwing two touchdowns to three interceptions while rushing for another score. Due to a list of injuries and players bowing out, Huntley made the Pro Bowl that season.

The Ravens will have to find a new backup to Huntley. Perhaps it’ll be Malik Cunningham, acquired late in the 2023 season, given his similarly athletic profile.

Pittsburgh will play Cleveland twice this year in the regular season.