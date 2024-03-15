Report: Browns Adding Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel In Consultant Role

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who played 14 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, is joining the Cleveland Browns in a consultant role, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news Friday afternoon on Twitter.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry have hired Mike Vrabel to serve as a consultant for the Browns, per me and @TomPelissero. The former #Titans coach and Coach of the Year had been with them in Indy at the Combine and will work them this season. pic.twitter.com/W8N0HQJOLB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Vrabel was fired as the Titans’ head coach in January despite leading the franchise to four-straight winning seasons and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The Titans ultimately hired Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their new head coach in late January.

The Titans cited communication issues with Vrabel as the reason they fired him.

After not landing an NFL head coaching job during this last coaching cycle, Vrabel takes a step back into a consulting role. His job with the Browns puts him in the same division as the Steelers, a team he played for from 1997-2000.

According to Rapoport, Vrabel was working with the Browns at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and will remain with the team for the 2024 season.

During his time in Tennessee, Vrabel went 54-45 (.545), including 2-3 in the playoffs in six seasons. He was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2021. His best season at the helm of the Titans came in that season when the Titans went 12-5 before losing in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals, 19-16. The Bengals went on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Vrabel will work alongside Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry in his consultant role.