Report: Bills Discussing Reunion With QB Mitch Trubisky

The Buffalo Bills could reunite with QB Mitch Trubisky. According to reporter Tim Graham, the Bills are in discussions with Trubisky about bringing him back to the roster.

Bills and former backup QB Mitchell Trubisky in talks to reunite, source tells me. Steelers released him, so he's free to sign now. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) March 6, 2024

Trubisky spent the 2021 season with the Bills. And though he hardly saw the field behind Josh Allen, he was praised for his veteran leadership and professionalism. He parlayed that year into signing with the Steelers as their starter and initial replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. But he lost his job four weeks in to Kenny Pickett, replaced at halftime in a loss to the New York Jets.

Trubisky remained the backup the rest of the season and into 2023. Though he signed a two-year extension last summer, his poor showing replacing an injured Pickett late in the Steelers’ season led to his announced release the day after the Super Bowl. He started seven games for the Steelers, throwing eight touchdowns and ten interceptions.

With his penchant for turning the ball over and strong quarterback class in the draft and free agency, Trubisky had no path to even compete for a starting job. Returning to Buffalo is a sensible move, though the Bills spent the rest of the day gutting their roster with salary cuts.

A first round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2017, Trubisky has started 57 games.