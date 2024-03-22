Redraft: Who Should Steelers Have Taken In First Round In 2022 Instead Of Kenny Pickett?

Who should the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft instead of Kenny Pickett?

Given recent events, we can reasonably assume that the Steelers recognize drafting Kenny Pickett to be a mistake in hindsight. They selected him 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the only quarterback anybody drafted before the third round. There were plenty of quality players still on the board at the time that they passed over due to the hole they had at the quarterback position, however, so if given the chance to do it over, how should they approach it?

I’m guessing Baltimore Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum will be the most popular answer. Drafted 25th overall, he was a Day One starter and already recognized as among the best at his position. The fact that the Steelers don’t currently have a starting center only increases the desire to make this turn.

But there are other attractive options relative to Steelers needs. For example, right after Pickett, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted CB Trent McDuffie, off to an impressive start so far. Or there is ILB Quay Walker, who has 239 tackles in his first two seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

As I already mentioned, I expect the overwhelming favorite will be Linderbaum, so feel free to offer multiple suggestions. You can review the draft order at Pro Football Reference to give yourself a better idea of the Steelers’ options.

An intriguing alternative to the reality in which the Steelers don’t draft Pickett is the implications for Mason Rudolph’s career. Surely, he begins the 2022 season as Mitch Trubisky’s backup, and chances are Mike Tomlin benches Trubisky again.

That means Rudolph likely gets his shot at an extending starting opportunity if they never draft Pickett. Playing the rookie first-round quarterback is understandable—you want to know what you have—but the benefit of hindsight makes this an intriguing thought experiment.

Of course, Rudolph is now gone as well after leading the Steelers through a tumultuous stretch late last season. In fact, all the quarterbacks are in other places, now. And the Steelers still need a new center—and a long-term answer at cornerback next to Joey Porter Jr.

