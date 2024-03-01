Potential Steelers First Rounder CB Nate Wiggins Injures Hip Running 40-Yard Dash

For a moment, it looked like Clemson CB Nate Wiggins was going to have a big day. Instead, it ended in injury. After blazing a fantastic 4.29 40-yard dash during his first run at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Wiggins had to be helped off the field by trainers after suffering an injury mid-run.

Wiggins told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales that he initially thought it was a groin injury, believing he “felt it pop” in the middle of his run. After hobbling off the field, he returned to the bench minutes later with a more optimistic update. After being examined by trainers, he believes he suffered a hip flexor strain, a far less serious injury, and believes he’ll be ready for his April 6 Clemson Pro Day.

Here’s a look at Wiggins’ run.

While his 40 time was elite, his aim was to run a 4.20, telling reporters earlier in the week he turned in a 4.27 during Combine training.

Even before the injury, there were concerns about Wiggins. He weighed in just 173 pounds, the lightest corner in attendance, and his arms measured just 30.5 inches. Negative outliers and for the Steelers, who have gravitated toward cornerbacks with long arms, a potential red flag.

A top cover corner at Clemson, Wiggins has been in the first-round discussion with several other of the class’s top corners. He’s the second projected first-round corner to have an injury flag at the Combine. Alabama corner Kool-Aid McKinstry discovered a Jones fracture in his foot during the medical portion of the Combine. Sitting out the Combine events, McKinstry will attempt to work out at his Alabama Pro Day before getting surgery on his foot. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Overall, the corners ran well. Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell continued to boost his stock with a 4.33 40-yard dash. Penn State nickel and Pittsburgh-area native Daequan Hardy has an excellent athletic profile, running a 4.39, jumping 42.5 inches in the vertical and 10’6″ in the broad. A slew of corners ran 4.40 or better and the position is regarded as one of the draft’s strongest.

Check out our full report on Wiggins below.