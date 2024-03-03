Possible Steelers 1st Round Target OT Amarius Mims Injures Hamstring At Combine

The final day of the 2024 NFL Combine ended on a tough note for a couple of offensive linemen. In final 40s of the year, several offensive linemen went down with injury, including potential Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick Amarius Mims. Mims pulled up lame over the final 20 yards of his second run, needing help from a trainer as he limped off the field.

According to NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales, Mims said he felt his right hamstring tighten up mid-run. He hoped to finish out the day at the Combine but he did not participate in on-field drills, a smart move.

Georgia OT Amarius Mims just told me he’s dealing with a right hamstring injury. He doesn’t know how severe it is. He wants to continue testing and competing at the combine. But he’s got ice on the hamstring now. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 3, 2024

It’s not known if Mims will be healthy enough for the Bulldogs’ Pro Day, set to take place on March 13. It doesn’t give him much time to recover, let alone train. If unavailable for the scheduled workout, he will likely hold a separate session sometime before the draft.

A strong Combine workout was especially important for Mims after starting only eight games in college and logging less than 900 snaps. He didn’t start a game until the Bulldogs’ championship run at the end of the 2022 season while an ankle injury limited him throughout the 2023 season.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Mims’ measurables are off the charts. He weighed in at 6076, 340 pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms, making him one of the biggest players in recent Combine history. Prior to the injury, he jumped 25.5 inches in the vertical and 9’3″ in the broad. His first 40 run was excellent, turning in an unofficial 5.07.

Amarius Mims 5.07 unofficial 40. At 6'7 340 pounds pic.twitter.com/nien5apNTG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 3, 2024

Mims’ current RAS sits at a sparkling 9.53, a top 75 number among offensive tackles since 1987.

In addition to Mims’ injury, Tulane OL Prince Pines and Oklahoma iOL Andrew Raym suffered injuries during their second run of the 40. Saturday, possible Steelers target CB Nate Wiggins suffered a hip flexor injury during his run.

Our scouting report noted Mims’ length and pass protection ability while highlighting his ability to displace defenders in the run game. However, a lack of experience and tape creates risk as a first round pick and he isn’t the mauler his frame suggests.

In one of the deepest classes in memory, the Steelers could have options at No. 20. Of course, there’s questions over how much they view offensive tackle as a need and they appear to be more focused on improving center first.

