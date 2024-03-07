Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Offseason Positional Review – Cornerback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their work cut out for them this offseason as they try to build a contending roster. No longer in a “reloading” stage, they are now a team looking for answers rather than filling gaps. After another disappointing season in 2023, we look back on the roster as we move into the next phase.

Position: Cornerback

Total Positional Figure: 11

Additions: 3

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Under Contract:

Joey Porter Jr.: Last year’s 32nd-overall draft pick, Porter established himself as a legitimate starter as a rookie. He has the makings of a shutdown cornerback as well. He needs to work on keeping his hands to himself and his tackling, however. To his credit, he made progress on the latter last season. Taking the ball away more frequently is his last step.

Patrick Peterson: A future Hall of Famer and potentially a future roster cut. Peterson struggled in the first half of last season before settling down. He actually played pretty well on the whole in the back half, minus some tackling issues. Most of those issues arose while playing safety, however. If the Steelers retain him, he likely serves as a roving piece in the secondary.

Darius Rush: A 2023 fifth-round pick, Rush found his way to Pittsburgh in mid-October. The Steelers signed him off the Chiefs’ practice squad, and he is already on his third team. Last season, he logged 39 defensive snaps in three games, spending most of his time inactive. His most notable moment came when he dropped a would-be game-clinching interception.

Cory Trice Jr.: Drafted in the seventh round in 2023, Trice tore his ACL relatively early in training camp. He never played in a preseason game. However, those who saw him on the practice field came away impressed. He has talent, but can he harness it and stay healthy as well?

Luq Barcoo: Barcoo spent the 2023 season on the Steelers’ practice squad, most recently playing in the XFL. With good height for the position, he showed some flashes in training camp and the preseason. His only playing time in the NFL came back in 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, logging 152 snaps.

Pending Free Agents:

Levi Wallace: A former starter, Wallace had been displaced by Porter by the middle of last season. He struggled quite a bit during that run, but he looked better coming off the bench later in the year. Due to injuries, he also started down the stretch. Some reports indicate the Steelers are interested in re-signing him, but doubtfully on similar terms to his last deal.

James Pierre: A veteran special teams standout, Pierre never quite carved out a regular defensive niche. He showed flashes and the fan base once had a great deal of hope for him as a diamond in the rough. If the Steelers re-sign him, he can probably thank Danny Smith.

Chandon Sullivan: A veteran slot defender, Sullivan had a solid first season in Pittsburgh in 2023. His playing time varied relative to the health of the rest of the defense. He should be a cheap re-sign but preferably as depth.

Additions:

Kalon Barnes: A converted wide receiver, Barnes is already a journeyman just two years into the league. The Steelers are his sixth different team. They signed him to the practice squad last year after waiving Josiah Scott only to be released 11 days later. Afterward, he spent time with the Jets and Browns before signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers.

Thomas Graham Jr.: A 2021 sixth-round pick, Graham signed with the Steelers on a Reserve/Future contract. The 5-11, 197-pound corner has logged 149 defensive snaps in his career, last playing in 2022. He spent the 2023 season on the Cleveland Browns’ Reserve/Injured List through November.

Josiah Scott: A slot corner, Scott has been in the NFL since 2020, logging 575 snaps. He’s spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent two weeks on the Steelers’ practice squad at the very beginning of the 2023 season. Two weeks later, they waived him with an injury designation.

Deletions: N/A

Offseason Strategy:

The Steelers likely hope to add a starting cornerback this offseason, quite possibly in free agency. There are some interesting mid-tier names available, and the cornerback draft class has options as well. They also need to find a resolution with Patrick Peterson. He’s due almost $7 million. Many reporters believe they aren’t willing to pay that much. Even he questions how much the Steelers want him back.

More globally, the Steelers need cornerback depth with half of last year’s room free agents. Wallace, Pierre, and Sullivan are all potential re-signing candidates on the cheap. Perhaps none above a Veteran Salary Benefit contract. They may value Wallace slightly above that, but not significantly so.