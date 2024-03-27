PFF: Steelers, Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson The Most ‘Intriguing Fit’ In 2024 NFL Draft

Throughout the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the center position has typically been a strength with some great players manning the pivot for the Black and Gold.
Currently, that’s not the case. Entering the third week of the new league year within the NFL offseason, the center position remains a glaring hole for the Steelers. Though GM Omar Khan has stated multiple times when addressing the media this offseason that veteran backup offensive lineman Nate Herbig is an option at center, his 49 career snaps at the position says otherwise.
Therefore, entering the 2024 NFL Draft — unless the Steelers swing a massive trade in the next few weeks ahead of it — the center position will be one of the earliest targeted positions for Pittsburgh.
One name that stands out above the rest as an option for the Steelers also happens to be the most “intriguing” player-team fit in the pre-draft process, at least according to Pro Football Focus.
In a piece for PFF.com Wednesday morning, PFF’s Gordon McGuinness highlighted the Steelers and Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson as the most intriguing player-team fit.
“The Steelers have a hole in the middle of their offensive line and were reportedly interested in free-agent center Mitch Morse this offseason. Powers-Johnson would be an immediate plug-and-play starter at that spot,” McGuinness writes regarding Powers-Johnson and the Steelers. “Last season, the Oregon product earned an 85.7 PFF grade as a run-blocker and allowed just one pressure from 497 pass-blocking snaps.”
Powers-Johnson and the Steelers have been connected all pre-draft process long, dating back to the Senior Bowl where the Steelers met with him and showed significant interest.
Though Pittsburgh didn’t meet with Powers-Johnson at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams got a close look at him during position drills, going viral for being thrown to the side by Powers-Johnson in one drill, similar to what Steelers tackle Broderick Jones did to Williams one year ago at the Combine.
Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer then made the trip to Eugene, Oregon, to put Powers-Johnson through position drills at Oregon’s Pro Day, getting a close look at the center. While head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan weren’t there, raising questions about Powers-Johnson’s potential first-round landing spot with the Steelers due to the history of those two needing to be at the Pro Day of the first-round pick, it’s not smart to rule JPJ out as their first-round pick.
While Powers-Johnson has just one year of starting experience at Oregon, he is arguably the best center prospect in the class. He would be an immediate starter for the Steelers, bringing a serious edge to the position once again that they haven’t had since Maurkice Pouncey’s prime.
The addition of Jackson Powers-Johnson would really help the Steelers lean even further into the run-first identity that the franchise has been getting back to in recent years, too.
It’s an intriguing player-team fit, without a doubt. Hopefully it happens in late April so that the center position is solidified long-term for Pittsburgh.