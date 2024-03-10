PFF Has Steelers Loading Up On Defense In Three-Round Mock Draft

Steelers mock draft season is in full swing, with analysts getting deeper and deeper into their prospect rankings. That means more rounds mock-drafted and more angry readers.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers are the latest to brave the storm, doing a three-round live mock draft on their NFL Stock Exchange Podcast.

Selecting for the Steelers was Rogers, who, at 20th overall, selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. Rogers acknowledged that the current center class in the draft this year could force Pittsburgh’s hand, but their need for a cornerback is too great.

Little did Rogers know that after he recorded the podcast, the need for secondary help only intensified with the team cutting Patrick Peterson.

To give a quick insight on Wiggins, he’s a skinny, lanky cornerback with long arms and track speed, running a 4.28 40-yard dash in the combine. He thrives in press man-coverage, flashing great mirroring ability and fluid hips. Most impressive from Wiggins is his effort, making several chase-down tackles last season to save touchdowns.

The first two plays that scouts bring up about #Clemson CB Nate Wiggins won’t be about his coverage. It will be his effort. NFL scouts notice these types of plays. pic.twitter.com/rnLcGs59a7 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 19, 2023

On the downside, he’s not the most willing tackler, seen occasionally making “business decisions.” For a full breakdown, check out Alex Kozora’s draft profile.

In the second round, Rogers has the Steelers double-dipping on defense, selecting Junior Colson, a linebacker out of Michigan.

“He runs around and makes plays,” said Rogers on Colson. “Sideline to sideline, great leader. Big–time Mike Tomlin type-of-guy DNA wise.”

Like in the first round, Rogers acknowledges the Steelers’ need for offensive line help but says the value isn’t there to select it in this position. Instead, he elects to attack another need for Pittsburgh: linebacker. With season-ending injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander last year, the Steelers’ prospects at the position look murky at best.

Enter Colson. A 6’2, 238-pound linebacker who plays with good speed and discipline. From watching him, you can tell he loves the game, often bringing the hammer on hits. He’s an easy mover in space, flashing solid coverage ability from the position.

Michigan #25 Junior Colson has some movement skills in coverage for a 250 pound linebacker. pic.twitter.com/VJwxGsh0Ys — Jordan Edwards (@babyrhino79) January 22, 2024

My biggest concern with Colson is his natural instincts. He is sometimes slow in diagnosing plays, which I believe is a result of his overthinking the game. Overall, he’s a solid prospect who would give Pittsburgh a great running mate for Elandon Roberts. Steve Pavelka did the honors of his draft write-up for the site.

If two’s a company, three’s a crowd, but not for the Steelers because they need to sure-up this defense. Rogers briefly considered drafting Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt but instead elected to select Miami safety Kam Kinchens.

Rogers lauded Kinchens for being able to play any role needed in a defense and said he has become underrated at this point in the draft process.

That underrated status will likely continue up until the draft after a relatively average combine performance doesn’t project for Kinchens to see his stock rise.

I’m slightly more bullish on Kinchens’ potential than the consensus. I love his approach and attitude to the game, and I think he is extremely football savvy, processing plays at a high level. He’s also got some of the smoothest hips in the class. Just watch him get through this drill.

Sometimes, this can come back to bite him, however, being almost too quick to spots. Read Ryan Roberts’ write-up for more on Kinchens.

Honestly, I’m pretty lukewarm on this haul from the Steelers. In one respect, they got three solid prospects that project to have an instant impact on the team next season. On the other, I think it would be a massive loss for the team if they don’t address the tackle and center position in the first two rounds of the draft, barring free agency.

Overall, I’d give this Steelers mock draft a solid “Meh, I guess that works.”