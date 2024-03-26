Omar Khan Says New-Look Coaching Staff Cooking Up ‘Cool Stuff’ For Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

If the Pittsburgh Steelers have a new offensive coordinator and two new quarterbacks, it’s only logical they’ll have some new plays for them to run in 2024. That’s Omar Khan’s message of an offseason offensive overhaul, swapping out chunks of the coaching staff and completely revamping their quarterback room, bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Appearing on The Insiders with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, Khan said he’s excited about what all the new pieces can offer.

“We’re excited to have Arthur Smith on board and some of the new coaches,” Khan told Wyche. “Confident they’re going to really find some cool stuff for both those guys to do.”

In addition to Smith, the Steelers have a new QB coach in Tom Arth and WR coach in Zach Azzanni along with new assistants Matt Baker (a former NFL QB) and Mateo Kambui.

Perhaps it’s reading too much into Omar Khan’s comments but the framing of “cool stuff for both those guys to do” implies what has already been suggested by the media. Assuming Wilson is the Steelers’ Week 1 starter, the team will create packages to get Fields on the field and utilize his talent and upside.

What that looks like could come in different forms. It would lean on Fields’ running threat, potentially using him on read options and QB power concepts, especially in short yardage and in the red zone. But Fields also possesses a big arm and can make spectacular plays, though it comes at the cost of just as many negative ones.

Creativity in Pittsburgh isn’t without precedent. The team invented ways to use QB/WR Kordell Stewart, especially early in his career before he became a full-time quarterback. Last summer, we highlighted one example in our “Cool Steelers Plays” series that’s become more than just offseason fodder.

As a rookie in 1995, the Steelers used Stewart at fullback to run the option for this successful two-point conversion. Stewart received the handoff from Neil O’Donnell and then pitched the ball back to RB Erric Pegram, who dove across the goal line.

A new Pittsburgh series. Cool Steelers' plays. That's it. We're just showing cool plays lost to time. Like Kordell Stewart at FB running the option in 1995. #Steelers https://t.co/5I46Xo4YZt pic.twitter.com/NQk9a9NJVH — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 18, 2023

Where does Smith fall on the creativity scale? Somewhere in the middle but arguably towards the higher side. He used tight ends on goal-line sweeps and threw touchdowns to offensive linemen, including two of them in Tennessee in 2019.

And he’s worked with mobile quarterbacks before, particularly in 2022 with Marcus Mariota, who rushed for a career-high 438 yards along with four touchdowns despite playing in only 13 games.

The Steelers’ main priority is to make their starting quarterback successful in the nuts and bolts of Smith’s offense. Working play-action, bootlegs, throwing over the middle in rhythm. Taking care of the football, finishing in the red zone, putting points on the board. All that matters more than the occasional “Wildcat” look from Fields. Still, it’ll be one of the many storylines to watch after the team reports to camp, the first chance to see if Pittsburgh will unveil any new looks to keep defenses guessing.