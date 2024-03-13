Omar Khan Is Doing Everything Steelers Fans Wanted – Almost

Is Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan becoming everybody’s best friend in the city? Short of pulling off a trade for QB Patrick Mahomes, he’s pulling off everything on so many fans’ wish lists. Only time will tell us whether those moves prove effective. He’s already cut one significant player he signed a year ago in CB Patrick Peterson—one of the moves, ironically, for which he’s now garnering praise.

So far this offseason, he’s released Mason Cole, Chukwuma Okorafor, Mitch Trubisky, Pressley Harvin III, Allen Robinson II, and Peterson. Short of Harvin, all of those moves tie into meaningful salary cap savings, in addition. Oh, and they dumped Keanu Neal as well.

Yesterday, the Steelers reportedly agreed to trade away WR Diontae Johnson, something some fans hoped for two years ago. They dump the $10 million they still owed him, but we will find out if the compensation is worth it. Outside of a minor draft pick swap, the trade nets them CB Donte Jackson. The fact that everybody is framing the trade as the Panthers adding Johnson tells you a lot, I think.

In addition to cutting “dead weight”, Khan also made a splash move in adding ILB Patrick Queen. The biggest name on the market at the position, they also managed to land him on a very reasonable deal. Less impactfully, they seemingly solved the punter problem with Bill Burr’s benevolent twin (you know Burr is the evil one).

Admittedly, the one thing Khan hasn’t pulled off is sanctifying QB Mason Rudolph. Rather than backing up the Brink’s truck to keep him in Pittsburgh, he turned around and signed a Super Bowl-champion quarterback for minimum wage in Russell Wilson.

Up until last week, Khan sounded relatively reassuring in his belief that the Steelers could re-sign Rudolph. He clearly wanted to test the market before committing to a contract, however, and the Steelers opted not to wait. You can’t blame them for refusing to be passive—well, you can, you will, and you are, but you shouldn’t.

Thus far, Khan’s maneuvering opened up glaring holes at wide receiver and center. He switched out cornerbacks and punters and made a splash at inside linebacker. He also took a low-risk, high-upside swing at quarterback while not deferring to Kenny Pickett.

The new league year doesn’t even officially begin until 4 PM/ET today, of course, so he has plenty of time. More free agents will sign, and then we have the entirety of the draft. They have some very specific and very big holes to fill, though, so we’ll see what approach they take.

The Steelers surely have a plan and a series of contingencies, but will it actually work? Khan and the Steelers have made a ton of moves endorsed by the fans, but will they win in January? That’s the only measuring stick Pittsburgh cares to use.