Omar Khan Doesn’t Believe Steelers’ Poorly-Graded Facilities Holding Them Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers have earned poor marks from the NFLPA’s report cards, which they rolled out in 2023; they added an ownership grade in 2024, but perhaps to Omar Khan’s relief, they haven’t yet for general managers.

For two years in a row, the Steelers overall ranked in the lower third of teams for their overall grade. The strengths tend highlight individual quality, but players criticize the facility and the lack of staff. Owner Art Rooney II received the second-lowest grade in the league because teams do not believe he wants to invest in the team’s facilities.

Rooney offered a tame response to the report last year. He has not offered any comments thus far, but reporters asked general manager Omar Khan about it yesterday. “We’re always looking to make changes and improve our facility if we deem it necessary”, he said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I by no means think our facilities are holding us back from being successful”, he added. “We meet with the players often. We have an open door policy. They come in, they give us feedback all the time, and we do our best to implement what we feel makes sense”. Rooney said last year that they have an open door policy, but nobody found that response particularly compelling.

The Steelers received an F grade for their locker room and a D+ for the training room. Their training staff fared worse than last year, earning only a C, way down from a B+. However, I suspect this is due to different formulations of the criteria in the survey as much as anything.

That is the problem with the NFLPA report cards. We don’t know how the grades are determined. We don’t know what questions players are answering, and what the surveys don’t ask. For example, the only factor they appear to consider for ownership is their perceived willingness to invest in facilities. Would Steelers players give Art Rooney II an F if asked to assign a letter grade?

The NFLA only began this process two years ago and I trust that they intend to continue improving the process. Right now, it only holds limited sway, and not every team takes it seriously, but it could serve as a much more powerful tool in the future.

The Steelers do have relatively outdated facilities. You can offer some excuses on their behalf—spatial limitations, facility control—but the reality is they can do more. Khan is right in saying the quality of the facilities isn’t keeping them from winning Super Bowls. But improving the facilities doesn’t hurt their chances, either.

I don’t believe Tomlin ever fielded a question about the NFLPA report card last year. I don’t know that he will this year, either. It would be good form on Rooney’s part if he offers some kind of statement after grading so poorly.

As of now, I don’t think these reports factor much in players’ decisions in free agency. Money and coaching still matter a lot more to most players on the market, I have no doubt. But I think over time, if the union manages it right, it could play that role.