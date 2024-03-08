NFL Insider Doesn’t See Steelers As Right Fit For Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is reportedly in Pittsburgh right now, meeting with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ front office to potentially become the team’s newest quarterback. And while Tomlin seems like the ultimate closer who could connect with and convince Wilson to sign with the Steelers, for plenty of legitimate and attractive reasons, one NFL insider doesn’t see it that way.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said he doesn’t believe that the Steelers are Wilson’s landing spot because of the team’s conviction in Kenny Pickett.

“I don’t see a place like Pittsburgh as the fit,” Pelissero told Eisen. “Because my understanding has been they want to give every opportunity for Kenny Pickett with a new offensive coordinator to show he’s the [first-round] pick. And Russell Wilson dropping into that situation, coming in as QB2 doesn’t seem like [the fit].”

Throughout the entire offseason, Pittsburgh has framed its quarterback situation in two ways. Full confidence in Kenny Pickett but also an urge to create strong competition. On paper, signing Wilson makes him the frontrunner to start, and it’s hard to see him signing with a team so quickly in free agency, especially with other suitors, where there is a chance he becomes the backup. If Wilson signs with the Steelers, the team will continue to frame it as an open competition but Wilson would seemingly have the edge.

For Wilson, the question will come down to a chance to start. Money is far less of an issue considering his $39 million offset with the Denver Broncos, who will functionally pay his 2024 salary. There is value in getting paid more by the signing team, ensuring a financial investment to keep you starting and on the roster, but the contract will be less of a sticking point than the opportunity.

The New York Giants could offer a better chance. Daniel Jones tore his ACL in November and the front office there seems much more willing to close that chapter than the Steelers are with Pickett. The Las Vegas Raiders have a wide-open quarterback situation and aren’t currently in the running to grab one of the top three quarterbacks of the draft. Wilson may have a chip on his shoulder to stay in the AFC West and compete against the Broncos, who are paying the nine-time Pro Bowler nearly $40 million to not play for them.

Wilson figures to take his tour throughout the coming days and make a decision around Wednesday when he’s officially released by the Denver Broncos (he’s still under contract with Denver but has been given permission to meet with other clubs). Until then, the Steelers will be in a holding pattern on what their competition alongside Pickett looks like. If Wilson doesn’t sign, they could be back to where they started with Mason Rudolph being their top target.