NFL Accepts Steelers’ Proposal, Pushes Trade Deadline Back One Week

The NFL is moving back its trade deadline. And the league can thank the Pittsburgh Steelers for it. According to multiple reports coming out of this week’s league owners meetings, the NFL trade deadline will be pushed back one week from Week 8 to the Tuesday after the Week 9 set of games.

Though many teams proposed a two-week pushback, the Steelers were the only team to create a one-week modification. Ultimately, that idea won out.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry spearheaded a multi-team proposal to get the trade deadline pushed back 2 weeks to after Week 10. The #Steelers proposal of moving it back 1 week to after Week 9 was adopted today — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 26, 2024

New: The NFL has changed the trade deadline by one week. The trade deadline will now take place following the Tuesday after Week 9 games — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 26, 2024

As Mary Kay Cabot pointed out above, the Cleveland Browns were among several teams to push for the idea of a two-week delay to make the trade deadline occur after Week 10. They may have to wait until the league likely expands to an 18-game regular season when the current CBA expires at the end of the decade.

As noted by Tom Pelissero, the official deadline date will be Nov. 5.

The inclusion of an extra game creating a 17-game season along with the realization that the NFL’s deadline was too early in its calendar were driving reasons for the change. Now, teams have an extra week to help determine if they’re buying or selling, which will hopefully create more and smarter trades. Another week gives teams chances to address their needs if injuries strike, too. For example, Steelers LB Cole Holcomb was lost for the season in Week 9 last season. Had the deadline been extended, it’s possible Pittsburgh could’ve bolstered that unit through a trade.

Comparatively, the NFL’s trade deadline is far less active compared to the other three major sports and while this rule is unlikely to change that dynamic, it should make the deadline a bit more interesting. Though there were some concerns over a delayed deadline creating more “tanking” from teams, the seventh playoff seed and general league parity allows more teams to be in the mix.

The last deadline deal the Steelers made came in 2022, sending WR Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick. That turned into the 32nd selection of the 2023 NFL Draft and Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr, a steal of a deal for Pittsburgh.