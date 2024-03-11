New Contract Details For Steelers P Cameron Johnston

Hours after the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agreed to terms with former Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston, we now know the overall structure of the contract. According to Ari Meirov, it’s a three-year deal worth $9 million, an average yearly value of $3 million.

Such a deal would make Johnston tied as the fourth-highest paid punter in football with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Logan Cooke. The highest-paid punter remains Seattle’s Michael Dickson at $3.674 million per year, a deal he signed back in June of 2021.

Johnston’s full contract breakdown isn’t yet public. Dave Bryan offered this potential framework as a tough idea of what his deal could look like.

Don't know the Cameron Johnston structure yet but might look something like this #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/pSAHAXKLiF — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 11, 2024

A seven-year NFL punter, Johnston was born and grew up in Australia before playing his college ball at Ohio State. Undrafted in 2017, he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles but did not make their roster. He returned in 2018 and won the job, serving as the Eagles’ punter through the 2020 season. He signed with the Houston Texans in 2021 and had been their punter for the last three years. Now, he’s signing with the Steelers. The move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

For his career, Johnston has averaged a healthy 47.3 yards per punt. For punters with at least 150 attempts since 2018, it ranks tenth in the NFL. In 2023, he averaged 47.7 gross yards per punt, a better mark than any Steelers punter in franchise history. Pittsburgh’s current single-season record is 47, set by Bobby Joe Green in 1961. In 2023, starter Pressley Harvin III averaged just 43.8 yards per punt.

Johnston also boasts a solid net punting average, a low touchback percentage, and a high rate of punts inside the 20. His only downside is a lack of hangtime, routinely finishing among the bottom of punters. Per PFF, his 2023 hangtime was 4.25 seconds, tied for 28th in the league. Harvin ranked 12th at 4.39 seconds. Overall, this move is still an upgrade and will hopefully flip the field more often and more consistently than the last three seasons with Harvin.

Look for a full breakdown of Johnston on the site in the morning.