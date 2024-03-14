Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan Attending Clemson Pro Day

After attending the University of Georgia Pro Day with a number of other Steelers personnel and staff members, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin along with general manager Omar Khan is attending Clemson University’s Pro Day today. Todd Summers of WSPA-TV tweeted a photo of Tomlin and Khan talking to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Dabo Swinney chatting with Clemson Pro Day regular and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/Oy2VwJexjV — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) March 14, 2024

The two top prospects at Clemson are CB Nate Wiggins and DL Ruke Orhorhoro, and both are players whom the Steelers might have an interest in. Even after acquiring CB Donte Jackson, the Steelers still need help at cornerback, and Wiggins could be of interest in the first round. Meanwhile, team had a formal meeting with Orhorhoro at the NFL Scouting Combine, and as the Steelers look to revamp their defensive line, he’s a good option for them in the second round.

The Steelers lost DL Armon Watts to the New England Patriots in free agency yesterday, and they don’t have much defensive line depth at all on the roster currently. Orhorhoro could help form the core of Pittsburgh’s defensive line down the line after serving in a rotational role during his rookie season. The Steelers have another young piece in Keeanu Benton, but the depth is currently lacking, and it could be a position they look to target on Day 2, where Orhorhoro is projected to go.

Clemson football reporter Luke Winstel also confirmed Tomlin’s presence as well as OC Arthur Smith.

#Clemson HC Dabo Swinney shows #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin around the facility at Pro Day: Tomlin is here this morning with Steelers GM Omar Khan. pic.twitter.com/gG3wBTcKVq — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) March 14, 2024

Other prospects at Clemson include LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., another player the Steelers met with formally at the Combine, as well as RB Will Shipley, DT Tyler Davis and EDGE Xavier Thomas. Pittsburgh met informally with Shipley at the Combine, and the team got eyes on Thomas at the Shrine Bowl as well as at the Combine. There are a number of Clemson players whom Pittsburgh might have an interest in, and Tomlin and Khan’s presence at their Pro Day signifies that.

Tomlin could be seen talking with Trotter on the field, per Cameron Burnett.