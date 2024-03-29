Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,121)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,121 on this Friday afternoon, I share my thoughts on the NFL banning the “hip-drop” tackle and what the league should do to show defenders the proper way to tackle to help them acclimate to the rule change.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1121)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7072171799
6bc9mw6n