Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,100)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,100 this Friday afternoon, I react to the news of quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers and why the team has interest in the nine-time Pro Bowler.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1100)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8977848797
6bc9mw6n