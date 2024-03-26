Listen: Reacting To Steelers Signing Cordarrelle Patterson

Bringing you guys another video today. Reacting to the news of the Pittsburgh Steelers signing RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal. Why it’s an obvious response to the league’s new kickoff rule, how Patterson helps the Steelers, and if he can make an impact beyond returning kicks.

