Listen: Instant Reaction To QB Russell Wilson Signing With Steelers

Bringing you guys another video tonight. Reacting to the news the Pittsburgh Steelers will sign QB Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth the minimum, according to multiple reports. Though the deal won’t be made official until Wednesday when Wilson is officially released, it’s going to happen. I offer my thoughts on why Wilson chose the Steelers and if he’ll start in 2024.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.