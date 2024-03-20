‘Last Chance Saloon’: Steelers Are Russell Wilson’s Final Shot To Revive Career, Eisen Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a redemption project on their hands in QB Russell Wilson. At least they hope they do because if they somehow manage to resuscitate his career then they are back in contention. The Steelers haven’t been in contention for the better part of a decade, so Wilson’s play is crucial this year.

Indeed, this is quite possibly the final fork in the road for him. As Rich Eisen suggested on his show yesterday, if things don’t work out here, where will they work out? He has a possible yellow jacket and expenses-paid trip to Canton on the line.

“I just think that Russ had got to know this is the Last Chance Saloon. It really is”, he said of Wilson with the Steelers on the Rich Eisen Show. He pointed out everything that happened with the Denver Broncos the past two years, including coaching compatibility and his release.

“That is on Russ’ resume whether he deserves it or not. But that happened, and if he had more success, it wouldn’t have happened”, Eisen continued. “He would have been sitting there in Denver on a Hall of Fame track, for sure. Instead, he’s now in Pittsburgh. Nothing is more serious for a quarterback of his stature than flying commercial through Newark”.

Here he references the fact that Wilson met with the New York Giants before traveling to meet the Steelers. He opted to sign with the Steelers, reportedly because they offered him more assurances than the Giants felt prepared to do.

Since then, the Steelers traded Kenny Pickett and then brought in Justin Fields via trade. Yet they reportedly informed Wilson of the Fields trade and let him know that he is still the intended starter. At 35 years old and coming off three losing seasons, if he doesn’t make it work here, nobody expects to salvage him.

“This is it for him. I would have never guessed coming off of the last two years that he would’ve found an organization that not only would have him come in but have him come in as the clear starter”, Eisen said. “This is his gig, and I think he knows this”.

The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson, one of Wilson’s would-be starting wide receivers, but they have weapons. That starts with George Pickens, who should take on an even bigger role in Johnson’s absence. They also have two running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren who can support him with the run and catch passes. TE Pat Freiermuth may have a bigger role in Arthur Smith’s offense, and Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington, too.

The offensive line is still a work in progress, with no current satisfactory option at center. They have solid guards in Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels and a budding left tackle in Broderick Jones. Dan Moore Jr. is a placeholder at one tackle spot if they can’t manage to upgrade two positions.

“I’m just saying that Russ has got to know that if it doesn’t happen here, who else is gonna say, ‘We’ll take a 36-year-old version of that’?” Eisen said. “He’s in a great spot with a team that is loaded and set up to run an offense that will suit him. But there is also a 25-year-old ready to take his job”.

That 25-year-old is Fields, of course, Wilson’s supposed backup with the Steelers. Many are already speculating that any promises the Steelers made to Wilson aren’t worth much if Fields plays well. After all, Fields becoming their franchise quarterback is the preferred scenario simply by virtue of age. Wilson is near the end of his career. Fields is still near the beginning of his.