John Harbaugh Crossing His Fingers WR Odell Beckham Jr. Re-Signs With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens put together what they felt like was their best wide receiver room on paper last season, highlighted by former All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. They signed multiple key veterans in free agency and used their first-round pick to bolster the core.

Beckham finished the 2024 season with 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. He added all of four catches for 34 more yards in the Ravens’ two postseason appearances. And he did all that for the low, low price of $15 million. And head coach John Harbaugh hopes they can keep him.

“You never know with a guy like Odell”, he said at the NFL Scouting Combine, via the team’s website. “I know that’s probably a question that people are asking. I’ve got my fingers crossed. We’ll see. That’s kind of out there. Those are those things that kind of answer themselves in time”.

Many believe the Ravens targeted Beckham in part as a draw for QB Lamar Jackson to sign a long-term contract. Jackson appreciated Beckham’s presence on the team, even if they lacked a particularly productive connection.

Jackson still managed to win the MVP Award for the second time, throwing for a career-best 3,678 yards. Rookie Zay Flowers led the team in receiving with 858 yards. TE Mark Andrews’ six touchdowns marked the height of that category. Yet only those three players, including Beckham, reached 500-plus receiving yards.

In addition to Flowers, the Ravens re-signed veteran Nelson Agholor, and they also still expect more from Rashod Bateman. But the tight end Andrews has long been Jackson’s top target, and they also have Isaiah Likely emerging. The latter stepped up in the second half of the season while Andrews missed time due to injury.

“I think Rashod Bateman is going to take a big step, just off the top of my head. Rashod is going to get opportunities this year”, Harbaugh said, continuing, “He ran routes really well. He worked super hard. He was healthy for the first time – even as the year went on, he got healthier, and you could see it in his play”. Harbaugh also noted re-signing Agholor and Flowers improving going into his second season, but volunteered the remarks about Beckham.

Frankly, I can’t imagine Beckham commanding a significant market even after signing a $15 million deal with the Ravens. Aside from the extenuating circumstances, he simply didn’t produce in 2023, and turns 32 next season.

Beckham already counts against the Ravens’ 2024 salary cap. Though they reworked the deal to avoid the full brunt now, they used void years to spread out the hit. He only counted just under $5 million against the salary cap last season, so they still have to account for the remaining approximately $10 million.