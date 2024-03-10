Interview: UConn DE Eric Watts Has Intriguing Athleticism, Can Add Weight ‘No Problem’ To Fit Team Need

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a youth movement along their defensive line. They started that with the addition of a solid building block in Keeanu Benton during the 2023 NFL Draft, but they need to continue trending younger.

One player who could pique the interest of GM Omar Khan and the Steelers is UConn DE Eric Watts. He not only checks the boxes but far exceeds most of the baselines that the Steelers have drafted in the position over the years. Via Kent Lee Platte’s relative athletic score system, he ranks 9th out of 1,637 defensive ends since 1987.

Eric Watts is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.95 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024. Splits projectedhttps://t.co/tQcyXjtoun pic.twitter.com/FmEJ3dLiBY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

The one area where he falls short is his weight. Currently at 274 pounds, he would need to gain about 15 pounds to be at the ideal play weight for the Steelers’ system. I spoke to him at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and asked if he was at his ideal weight.

“For some places, right now, I’m at an ideal weight for them, but other places, they maybe want me to get a little heavier,” Watts told me. “If I need to get heavier, I can. That’s no problem. I have a team and a nutrition staff that looks after me and makes sure I gain the proper weight, the right weight, and not just gaining this extra fat. I definitely wanna stay on the leaner side if I do put on weight, but it’s no problem with me gaining weight.”

With how well he tested at the combine, adding a few extra pounds isn’t going to significantly diminish his athletic ability. He has plenty of room to add weight without sacrificing the athletic traits that make him the player he is.

At UConn, he played more weakside defensive end than anything, aligning primarily as a 5-tech defender. I asked him how comfortable he was moving around the defensive front, as the Steelers would have him do.

“I played some 3-technique in certain situations for UConn, so I definitely can move around on the line some,” Watts said. “But me, I’m not set on anything. I don’t have to be a 5-technique at the next level. Wherever they put me, that’s what I’m gonna be. That’s what I’m gonna work at. I may not be the most comfortable at it at the time, but I would become comfortable with it…I’m open to anything, honestly.”

Watts spent all five seasons at UConn, but they had their 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In those four seasons of playing, he logged 153 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The Steelers were not meeting with many players from the Senior Bowl at the combine, presumably because they wanted to cast a wide net with these opportunities and already got time with all of the Senior Bowl players. So, it is somewhat notable that Watts had some informal meetings with the Steelers in Indianapolis.

“I have spoken with them, but it’s all been informal,” Watts said. He couldn’t remember who exactly he met with — it’s a whirlwind for these players at the combine.

On a more personal level, I asked Watts what his support system is like, trying to get to know him more as a person rather than just an athlete.

“I’m a mama’s boy, I love my mom to death, she has my back through it all,” Watts said. “My entire family is behind me. No matter how this process goes, I know they are proud of me. They know the amount of work I put into this and know I’m bought into this process, but it’s just beginning, and you never know how it could go. It could last a long time or come to an end shortly, but I know they are proud of what I’ve done and happy how it’s been going.”

He is currently being projected as a mid-to-late day-three draft pick. Given his unique size and the way he tested at the combine, he could be worth a look for the Steelers.