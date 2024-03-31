Interview: Notre Dame CB Cam Hart Fits What Steelers Look For At Cornerback

In GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl’s first draft in charge last season, they selected two cornerbacks. It is hard to draw any hard conclusions from just one draft, but both of the players they selected fit a similar mold. Joey Porter Jr. is 6-2 1/2 with 34-inch arms, and Cory Trice Jr. is 6-3 with 32 3/8-inch arms. The height and overall length that the Steelers seem to be looking for became very apparent. One corner in the 2024 NFL Draft that fits that mold is Notre Dame CB Cam Hart (6030, 33-inch arms).

Beyond the measurables, Hart seems to have the hearts and smarts that the Steelers covet in prospects. In 2023, his peers voted him team captain, and he seemed to really take to that responsibility.

“It is player voted, and having some of those guys trust me to lead the team and be a spokesperson for them, it was great,” Hart said at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. “I think a slept-on trait is building relationships. That was one big thing that I did at Notre Dame, especially this past year with the younger guys. I was big on relationships and making sure the young guys had an understanding of where they can go and what they can do at Notre Dame.”

He also participated in the Senior Bowl and had a great showing there against top competition around the league. Look at him in man coverage here against UNC’s Tez Walker, who ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Hart does a nice job flipping his hips to turn and run with him, and then he breaks his feet down well and changes direction to undercut the route.

Cam Hart vs. Tez Walker at Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice. Again, the win goes to Notre Dame’s Hart. Great coverage. pic.twitter.com/a2Zoq0NyHC — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) January 31, 2024

Though he had a solid collegiate career at Notre Dame, one of the things he didn’t really display was superior production around the football. He had just 17 passes defensed through four seasons and just four in 2023, to go along with just two career interceptions.

“I went to the Senior Bowl focused on specific things, making sure I get the ball production that I didn’t get in the season,” Hart said.

His size lends itself well to being a physical press-man corner, and he showed he can be physical coming downhill in run support as well. In the Senior Bowl game itself, he registered a tackle for loss on a running play.

At his size, there might be concerns about his overall athleticism, including his straight-line speed and his change of direction. He was asked if there was a specific drill at the combine that he was looking forward to proving himself in.

“The 40, of course,” Hart said. “I don’t think some guys think I’m as fast as I am.”

He ended up running a solid 4.50, which is solid given his length. He paired it with a very impressive 39.5-inch vertical and 10’10” broad jump. More importantly, he showed he could hang with faster receivers at the Senior Bowl. One of the corners he models his game after, Richard Sherman, has a similar athletic profile and body type, and he ended up having an excellent NFL career.

“My feet are comparable to a 5-9 corner,” Hart said on what stands out in his game. “I feel like I can guard anybody and just put hands on them. Just know who you are going against. Film study, knowing tendencies, route recognition, things like that.”

He came out of high school as a wide receiver prospect and converted full-time to cornerback. That experience playing receiver is something he leans on to help him at his position.

“Being able to run every route, it’s mimicked on the back end, just opposite,” Hart said.

He played primarily outside corner at Notre Dame, but he said he is prepared to play anywhere he is needed at the next level.

“I know safety in and out,” Hart said. “I especially know field corner and then nickel. I’ve practiced at nickel all year. I have game film at nickel, so I have a great understanding.”

The Steelers have more of a need at slot corner right now, but with Donte Jackson on just a one-year deal, they need a long-term option opposite Porter. Hart has a lot of what the Steelers look for in terms of his body type, and his experience as a team captain will be something they hold in high regard.

He seems to be projected to go at the end of day two or possibly early on day three of the draft. The Steelers have picks 84 and 98 in the third round and pick 119 in the fourth. If Hart is still available, he could definitely be someone they target.