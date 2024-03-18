Report: Steelers, Donte Jackson Agree To New One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed to a restructured contract with newly acquired CB Donte Jackson, as Over The Cap reported that the Steelers and Jackson have agreed on a new one-year contract with $4.75 million guaranteed.

The #Steelers and Donte Jackson agreed on a new one year contract with $4.75 million guaranteedhttps://t.co/FKWyo3OpZ6 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 18, 2024

Jackson came over from Carolina in the trade that sent WR Diontae Johnson to the Steelers, and he initially carried a cap number of $10,522,500. It appears that the extension will now reduce that number and give the Steelers some additional cap flexibility going forward. It’s no surprise that Jackson agreed to re-do his deal, as he was likely going to be cut by the Panthers but was traded to Pittsburgh instead. He also came with voidable years attached to his contract, but this arrangement seems to just be a one-year deal between Jackson and Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have been incredibly active this offseason, acquiring QBs Justin Fields and Russell Wilson as well as LB Patrick Queen, S DeShon Elliott, WR Van Jefferson and P Cameron Johnston in addition to Jackson. Jackson comes to Pittsburgh after six seasons in Carolina where he had 14 career interceptions and 46 passes defensed. He provides a speed element to Pittsburgh’s cornerback room that was largely missing last season and could potentially be Pittsburgh’s No. 2 corner opposite Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers don’t have much experience behind Porter and Jackson, so the position is likely going to be a priority in the draft, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers also made a free agent signing to add to their cornerback room and at least give themselves a potential nickel corner option or just more depth.

The Steelers still have some wiggle room under the cap and the Jackson trade should free up some more, so don’t expect the Steelers to be done in free agency just quite yet.