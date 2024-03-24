Interview: Florida WR Ricky Pearsall Jr. Never Lets A Failure Go To Waste

With the 2024 NFL Draft a little over a month away, it is starting to become more clear which positions and which specific players the Pittsburgh Steelers are showing interest in. One of the positions of need is wide receiver after trading Diontae Johnson in the first week of free agency. There are a few WRs they have brought in for pre-draft visits and several top names that they held formal meetings with at the NFL Scouting Combine. Among those is Florida WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.

He reportedly came in for a pre-draft visit the week of March 18. Teams only get 30 pre-draft visits, excluding local prospects, so any name that pops up on our pre-draft visit tracker should turn some heads. Last year, four names from the list ended up getting drafted and one more was signed later in the season. The Steelers didn’t have a heavy presence at Florida’s Pro Day, but Pearsall proved much of what he needed to at the Combine, and he chose to not work out at the pro day as a result.

I got to speak with Pearsall in a media session at the Combine and learn more about him as a prospect. He was asked what kinds of things he is still working on to improve his game.

“I work on all kinds of things. I think I’ve gotten better at using my hands,” Pearsall said. “Obviously I trust myself with my game strength, but being able to find things that you need to work on I think is really important moving forward.

“Going out there and failing a bunch of times throughout my career, learning from my failures. You can’t let a failure go to waste. I truly believe that. So, just working on my craft each and every day, whatever that means. Hitting on all cylinders of that.”

Being a student of the game and constantly working to improve is one of the things that sets great NFL players apart from good ones. Pearsall certainly showed that improvement over his college career, increasing his production over his last three seasons and ending with 1,027 total yards and six touchdowns on 65 receptions in his final year at Florida.

He also showed improvement in his blocking abilities over that time. For a full breakdown with clips of his college tape, check out my scouting report on him. He is a very willing blocker, and that is more than half the battle at the wide receiver position. He has a competitive edge to him and gives his all in every phase of the game. His blocking abilities are still a work in progress, but he fits into the blocks well. The issues come when he needs to sustain a block. He was asked about that willingness to throw his body around for his teammates.

“Just being selfless, those guys in the locker room, developing relationships with them each and every day,” Pearsall said. “I think that helps motivate me to block harder out there for them. They do it for me. I gotta do it right back.”

The Steelers figure to run the ball a lot in 2024 with the two-headed backfield of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and Arthur Smith’s offensive system works well with receivers who are willing to make a block out on the perimeter. That can be the difference between a five-yard gain and a 20-yard gain sometimes.

Speaking of the Steelers, Pearsall was asked about meeting with the team. He did not have a formal meeting with them at the Combine, but he did have some informal conversations, and he definitely talked to them at the Senior Bowl.

“It was kind of crazy, ’cause I got done with my meeting at the Senior Bowl, and I turned around and he’s like, ‘Ricky,’ and I turned around and I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh what’s up, Coach?'” Pearsall said of taking a minute to realize that he was speaking with Mike Tomlin. “It was an honor to meet him, but yeah he’s a really good dude, too.”

He had one incredible catch in college last season that went viral on social media. It was a one-handed grab up the middle of the field, and he secured it even though he took a big hit from the safety immediately after. Here it is, posted by Field Yates on X.

This catch from Ricky Pearsall was SICK pic.twitter.com/ovTy0zLniz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2023

He was asked about the aftermath of making such an incredible play.

“It got to the point where I had to put my phone on do not disturb for a little bit ’cause obviously that brought some attention,” Pearsall said. “I think the most important people were in my family and my foundation, my friends, I appreciate them reaching out to me.”

He played a lot of snaps in the slot at Florida. Smith’s offensive system in Pittsburgh, if it follows his history of usage elsewhere, might not get a ton of usage from a slot receiver. Pearsall was asked if he is comfortable lining up outside.

“I’m a receiver. I know how to get open,” Pearsall said. “Whatever that means, I think it means I can play both.”

One of the big questions I had after watching his tape was if he has the high-end athleticism to be able to turn short gains into big ones and to stretch defenses vertically. He more than answered that at the Combine with one of the best al- around performances at the position.