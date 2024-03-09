‘He’s Old And Living On Past Glories’: Scott Ferrall Rips Russell Wilson Potential Fit With Steelers

The buzz regarding veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers is getting louder and louder, especially after Friday’s news that the two were set to meet and discussion a potential pairing.

On the surface, a Wilson signing for the Steelers looks rather solid as he’d be a steady veteran presence that could step into the lineup for the Steelers and give them that reliable play that the Steelers are searching for at the position.

Longtime radio host and Pittsburgh native Scott Ferrall certainly doesn’t see Wilson as a fit though, and is starting to question the work of GM Omar Khan when it comes to his moves in free agency and the interest he’s shown in some players.

“Mason Rudolph is better than him now. I think he’s old and I think he’s living on past glories. I really do,” Ferrall said regarding Wilson and a fit in Pittsburgh, according to video via the show’s Twitter page. “I have no idea what they see in him and I still don’t know what they see in Art Smith. I don’t see it; I don’t.

“I don’t know what they’re doing in Pittsburgh. Everyone said that Omar Khan was this great, talented GM and I gotta tell you, I got my druthers on old Omar.”

On yesterday's show @ScottFerrall said he doesn't get the Steelers interest in Russell Wilson Catch an all new "Ferrall Coast to Coast" at 3ET/12PT on @SportsGrid, @SportsGridRadio & @SIRIUSXM Ch. 159!! pic.twitter.com/bxXg7WvDMC — Ferrall on SportsGrid (@FerrallonGrid) March 8, 2024

Well, then.

Ferrall rarely holds back. Nor should he. It’s his job to state his opinion, even if sometimes he can be on the unpopular side of things.

Wilson certainly has relied on his name alone recently. His stature as a Hall of Fame quarterback led the Denver Broncos to overpaying for him via trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and then subsequently led to them overpaying him with an extension, one that has led to an $85 million dead cap charge for the 2024 season as he’s set to hit free agency.

He is getting up there in age at 35 years old and has lost some of his mobility and post-snap magic that saw him create a ton of plays when things broke down in the pocket, allowing him to scramble around and make throws on the run. But that has disappeared some in his game. Make no mistake though: he still throws a great deep ball and has good accuracy, which should play well in Arthur Smith’s offense, outside of the lack of throwing over the middle during his time in Denver.

It’s hard to believe that Ferrall truly believes Mason Rudolph is better than Wilson, too. Because he’s not. That’s a bit hot-takey.

What was surprising though was questioning Khan. Since taking over as the GM of the Steelers in May 2022, Khan has done a really good job of rebuilding on the fly, plugging some key holes in free agency with some shrewd moves, and hitting a home run in his first true draft, that being the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s had some mistakes, too, but what GM doesn’t? He’s highly regarded across the league for a reason. There’s a ton of confidence in Khan and his ability to build a contending roster, both in Pittsburgh and from the national landscape. Ferrall just isn’t there yet.